Pot, assault rifle found in search

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Joseph T. Nielsen with felony THC possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from Pierce County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond in advance of an April 5 preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported March 1 that she witnessed a drug deal take place. The complainant, who also lives in Nielsen’s 117 Church St. apartment complex, recognized him and said she noticed he smelled of pot as she walked past him.

River Falls police followed the smell of pot smoke and raw marijuana up to Nielsen’s apartment, according to the complaint. Officers knocked on the door and reported hearing shuffling inside the unit before Nielsen answered the door.

The officers asked to have a look inside, which Nielsen permitted, “only if you look with your eyes,” the complaint states. He allegedly admitted to holding some pot inside a footstool, which the officers searched and found a digital scale and $21 in cash.

Nielsen also showed the officers where he kept a bond and turned over a baggie with a small bud of marijuana, the complaint states. He allegedly told the officers that a fuel torch in the apartment was used for smoking marijuana wax.

While officers checked on another man in the apartment, they noticed that Nielsen appeared to be acting suspiciously near a closet. They opened the closet and found an AR-15 rifle that Nielsen said he’d purchased a week or two ago but hadn’t registered, the complaint states.

Nielsen and another tenant allowed the officers to conduct a wider search of the unit, which allegedly turned up a Mason jar with 14 grams of pot and marijuana pipes.

At one point during the search, Nielsen was heard saying he was “just trying to eat,” according to the complaint.

The officers said he made similar comments after being arrested and driven to jail in Ellsworth.

“I know this is wrong, man,” the complaint states Nielsen said. “I’m just trying to pay my rent. It feels good when you can get your rent and bills paid.”