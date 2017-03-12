Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Election fraud reported

Suspicions calmed; people out for trout, TV

A suspicious vehicle was reported March 5 on 20th Avenue in Stockholm. The vehicle's registered owner was checking water temperature gauges for Trout Unlimited. The complainant was informed. Later that day, at 4:07 p.m., deputies were called to County Road E and Highway 35 in Prescott for a driving complaint. The occupants were spoken to; they were shooting footage for PBS television.

Suspected stop-sign offender busted

A deputy waited at 5:19 p.m. Feb. 27 at Highway 29 and County Road Y in River Falls after receiving a report of a vehicle that runs a stop sign there every morning. The deputy watched the suspect run a stop sign. The driver was ticketed.

A deputy on patrol Feb. 28 stopped a vehicle after observing an improper use of a turn lane and inattentive driving that forced another vehicle to pull off to the side of the road at Chestnut and Main streets in Ellsworth. The driver wasn't from the area and was not familiar with local roads. A verbal warning was issued.

Deputies responded at 5:07 p.m. March 3 to 635th Avenue and Highway 29 in Prescott for a crash. One of two people involved in the crash, a man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 2:08 a.m. March 6 stopped a speeder at County Road E and Highway 35 in Prescott. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police at 3:19 a.m. March 1 at 140 Cope St., following a report of suspicious activity inside a home. Deputies helped clear the house.

A deputy on patrol at 2:38 a.m. March 3 encountered two people acting “very suspicious” at 636 Hilton St., Prescott. A woman was determined to be high on drugs; the suspects were eventually released.

Officers responded March 3 to N1354 Pine St., Bay City for a disorderly person. People at the house were separated. No further law enforcement action was requested.

A deputy attempted to help River Falls police find a disorderly person at 2:16 a.m. March 4 at 106 N. Main St., River Falls.

Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. March 5 to W10299 Highway 10 in Prescott for a disorderly person. A search of the area did not turn up the suspect.

Deputies responded at 7:28 p.m. to 425 Winter Ave., Elmwood for an assault. One person at the establishment was transported by EMS to be evaluated for injuries.

Mail tampering report

Deputies responded Feb. 27 to 185th Avenue and 803rd Street in Hager City for a report of a man going through mailboxes. A deputy stopped the man, who had no mail in his possession. There was no evidence any mail had been taken. The man, who said he was walking home from Treasure Island Resort and Casino, was given a ride to Ellsworth.

Deputies assisted other authorities at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 28 at W1581 210th Ave., Plum City, where a semi-trailer caught fire.

Two deputies were dispatched March 2 to a home on 910th Street in River Falls for a child who didn't want to go to school.

A complainant reported March 1 that he had paid a building firm to do a roofing and siding job at a home on 325th Street in Maiden Rock. The builder didn't pay the suppliers for the materials, prompting a lien to be placed against the complainant for the materials.

A vehicle driven by Matthew J. Goeppinger , 21, River Falls, crashed and overturned at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 24 on County Road E in the town of River Falls. He was not injured. A private fence sustained minor damage and was repaired by the property owner.

, 43, Arkansaw, and a pickup truck driven by Tamara S. Klevgard , 44, Durand, collided at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 24 on Highway 10 in the town of Union. The crash occurred while Hass was attempting to perform a U-turn on the highway. No injuries were reported.

Vehicles driven by Kristine A. Wickboldt, 28, River Falls, and Mary L. Vadnais, 54, Woodville, collided at 6:35 a.m. March 1 at 850th Street and Highway 29 in the town of River Falls. No injuries reported. Snowy roads were a factor.

A vehicle driven by Elijah J. Deringer, 16, Beldenville, crashed into a guardrail at 10:12 a.m. March 1 on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove. He was not injured. Slick roads were a factor.