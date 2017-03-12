Search
    Pierce County Circuit Court briefs (March 8, 2017)

    By Sarah Young Today at 5:00 p.m.

    William M. Coleman, 20, Minneapolis, waived his right to extradition Feb. 24 and will return to the State of Minnesota for a St. Louis County probation violation. He also waived extradition to Ramsey County, Minn., where is charged with a probation violation. He pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond Feb. 22 in Pierce County Circuit Court on a resisting or obstructing an officer charge. That charges resulted from a Feb. 19 incident in River Falls.

    Thaddeus Hankiewicz, 23, St. Paul, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on counts of felony escape — criminal arrest, felony take and drive without consent and operate vehicle without consent — passenger Feb. 24. At a March 2 bail bond hearing, the bond was changed to a $5,000 signature bond. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 22 incident in Prescott.

    Robert S. Huber, 31, Lakeville, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on counts of felony burglary — building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property and theft — movable property Feb. 22. The charges resulted from a Feb. 6 incident in the town of Trenton.

    Kenneth A. Meixner Jr., 25, homeless, posted two $5,000 signature bonds in two separate cases on counts of felony bail jumping (two), misdemeanor bail jumping (two), criminal damage to property and retail theft — intentionally take Feb. 22. The charges stemmed from incidents Jan. 29, Feb. 17 and 20 in Ellsworth.

    Closed cases

    Solvaline R. Brown, 42, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 30 days in jail (concurrent with a St. Croix County case) Feb. 21. A battery charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a March 28, 2016 incident in River Falls.

    Charges of felony theft — movable property (special facts) and disorderly conduct against Adam G. Hustad, 16, Red Wing, Minn., were consolidated into another case Feb. 23. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

    Brandon M. Pearson, 37, Ham Lake, Minn., was convicted of felony possess with intent — amphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Feb. 21. The charge resulted from a Sept. 10 incident in Prescott.

    A disorderly conduct charge against Amy K. Schmidt, 34, Wabasha, Minn., was dismissed Feb. 23. The charge stemmed from a June 7 incident in the town of Trenton.

