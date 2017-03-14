According to multiple reports, the incident began around 7:30 p.m. at the Cabela's store in Woodbury, where two people were seen running from the store after a suspected shoplifting incident.

Dunn County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kevin Bygd said the suspects, a man and a woman, were suspected in a recent theft of about $5,000 in merchandise at a Twin Cities Wal-Mart. Cabela's security guards recognized the two from alerts while they were at the store, Bygd said.

That set off an approximately 54-mile pursuit on Interstate 94 into Wisconsin, where officers reported speeds reaching 115 mph as the suspects allegedly fled in a 2006 white Ford Mustang.

Officers from Woodbury, the Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix County and Dunn County were among agencies that pursued the suspects at varying points in the chase, the audio from which can be heard here.

Bygd said Dunn County deputies placed spike strips on Highway 25 as the car headed south off the interstate toward Menomonie.

The car doubled back north on Highway 25 and suspects jumped out after the car ran over the spikes, Bygd said.

"They probably figured out their trek was short-lived," he said.

A woman was arrested, but the male driver kept running.

Bygd said deputies tracked the man into Menomonie. He said Menomonie police later reported a stolen vehicle in the area, possibly connected to the fleeing man who wasn't found.

The woman, identified as Destiny A. Willage-Solano, 21, was arrested and jailed in Dunn County on a warrant hold. She has a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin, with her most recent conviction in 2016 in Outagamie County for prostitution. She reported a Neenah, Wis., address then, but Bygd said it appeared she and the male suspect had been living recently in Minnesota.