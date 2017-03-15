A deputy on patrol at 6:51 p.m. March 7 was conducting a speed detail at County Road KK and Highway 63 near Ellsworth when a driver went past honking his horn. The officer tried to pull that vehicle over for the honking and a defective license plate lamp. The driver didn't stop until he got home. He was ticketed for failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and was warned for the license plate lamp infraction, speeding and operating left of center.

A deputy on patrol at 11:44 p.m. March 6 stopped a vehicle on 825th Street in Hager City for no front license plate. The driver was ticketed for marijuana possession after suspected pot was found, as well as suspected drug paraphernalia.

A deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle March 9 at County Road D and Highway 35. The vehicle was showing false registration and registered owner with a revoked Minnesota driver's license. The driver was ticketed for operating without a license-second offense, no insurance and displaying false registration plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

A deputy stopped a vehicle March 9 at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City for expired registration. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of narcotic drug possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Multiple officers responded at 2:09 a.m. March 8 to an establishment at N673 825th St. in Hager City for a report of a woman with a knife. The woman, described as disorderly, had run off by the time officers arrived. A search of the area didn't turn up the suspect.

Authorities responded at 2:26 a.m. March 8 to W6596 150th Ave. in Bay City for a wood pile on fire that was spreading toward a shed. A deputy used fire extinguishers to knock the fire down. Investigation of the blaze revealed a tree had fallen and knocked down a power line that sparked a grass fire, which set the wood pile ablaze.

Authorities responded March 11 to N7425 1170th St. in Prescott for an out-of-control grass fire. Firefighters from River Falls and Prescott extinguished the fire.

A caller reported March 8 that a man at an establishment at N735 825th St. in Hager City had a warrant for his arrest. Deputies arrived to find the suspect in his vehicle. He was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia while he was being arrested.

A caller at 6311 Highway 63 in Ellsworth reported March 7 that someone had vandalized a truck. A worker said fuel in a truck there had been contaminated.

A Prescott caller phoned deputies March 9 to see if the faded letters on his license plates meant he'd need new ones. A deputy informed the man of state laws governing license plates and told him to replace the plates.

A caller reported March 11 that a dog had attacked chickens at N5023 1110th St. in Prescott. The complainant and the dog owner said they'd work things out.

A deputy assisted Ellsworth police with a bar fight at 11:52 p.m. March 11 at 455 E. Wall St. No one was injured or sought charges.

A complainant came to the sheriff's office March 7 to report that she received a suspicious package. She thought it likely contained drugs. The package did not test positive for drugs. It was later destroyed.

Multiple units responded at 4:32 p.m. March 7 to a home on 165th Avenue in Hager City for a suicidal female. The woman was placed in emergency detention.

A concerned neighbor reported seeing several vehicles in the driveway of a vacant house on 925th Street in the town of River Falls. A check of the situation revealed the vehicles belonged to workers installing a fence on the property, along with other workers renovating the house for a bank.

A caller reported finding a Stihl chainsaw on the side of the road March 9 near 450th Avenue and 750th Street in Ellsworth. The chainsaw was near a tree that had recently fallen. The caller was going to alert the Trimbelle town chairman about the discovery.

A deputy on patrol at 2:12 p.m. March 10 stopped a suspicious pedestrian at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. It was determined the pedestrian was walking to the Harbor Bar for a bite to eat.