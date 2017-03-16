Ellsworth police blotter: Feb. 28-March 13

Kenneth Meixner, 25, homeless, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 27 after a complainant reported damage he allegedly did to a vending machine, clothing thrown on the floors and a broken, locked door at 234 N. Broadway St. He was taken to Pierce County Jail.

Meixner was arrested again at 1:57 p.m. Feb. 28 after he reportedly stole checks from a local couple, wrote them out and cashed them at Bank Mutual, 385 W. Main St.

Ellsworth Middle School Principal Jon Dodge reported a juvenile in possession of a handgun at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 28 at 312 W. Panther Drive. An investigation determined the handgun was actually an Airsoft gun look-alike.

Two vehicles belonging to Timothy Conway , 49, Ellsworth, ended up in the ditch at about 7:43 a.m. March 1 at 490th Avenue and Southgate Drive. According to police reports, Conway and his son were attempting to get one car out of the ditch when the other slid into it. Neither vehicle appeared to be damaged.

A complainant reported seeing a white Pontiac miss the turn onto Grant Street and strike a stop sign, breaking its post, at 7:13 a.m. March 1. The car was located parked near Ellsworth High School. Contact was made with the driver, 16-year-old Elijah Deringer of Beldenville. He told police he was aware that he had struck the sign, but didn't think it was damaged.

Police received a report of a hit and run accident at 4:40 p.m. March 1 behind Ellsworth Public Library, 312 W. Main St. The complainant, Sarah Reis, 37, Ellsworth, told police she had gone into the library at 4:05 p.m. Upon returning to her vehicle at 4:30 p.m., she found the rear bumper pulled off and laying on the ground. She said the only other vehicle who had been in the lot at the time of her arrival was an older red pickup with a plow, which was allegedly parked next to her. Police did not see any paint transfer on the bumper cover.

Colton Ryan, 17, Bay City, was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt and operating with no proof of insurance after a traffic incident at 3:03 p.m. March 3 at Elm and Maple streets. Police allegedly saw Ryan's vehicle leave the old junior high school heading the wrong way on a one-way street, squealing and spinning the tires.

Brandon Hanvelt, 25, Ellsworth, was cited for disorderly conduct after police were called to 284 E Main St. for an unwanted and intoxicated person at that location. Upon arrival, police saw two men screaming at each other in the driveway of the residence.

The following incidents were investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department March 6-13.

A resident at 182 W. Summit Ave. reported to police at 4:29 p.m. March 6 that change had been taken from his truck and from a safe in his house.

An employee at 181 E. Main St. reported the theft of a 2.4-foot retractable charge and sync cable (valued at $4.22) and a two-pack of LA Colors brow brushes (valued at $2.11) at 11:44 a.m. March 7. The employee said she suspected a woman, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and jeans, of stealing after she went into the bathroom a couple of times; that's where the clerk found the empty packages that had contained the above items. She had also purchased a couple of items before heading into the bathroom. The woman left walking on foot to the east, but was not located.

A candy theft was reported at 1:33 p.m. March 11 at 176 W. Main St. The store was able to provide video of the suspect taking items and placing them in a backpack.

While on patrol, police came across downed power lines at 2:47 a.m. March 7 in the 200 block of South Piety Street. A large pine tree had also fallen near the church at Strickland and Piety streets. The tree was blocking the road completely and had pulled power lines and poles down. Xcel Energy and Public Works were both contacted.

Police removed barrels from the road at 1:37 a.m. March 8 at Beulah and Main streets.

Police barricaded the streets from Elm/Maple to Maple/South streets at 2:12 a.m. March 8 after receiving reports of a low hanging power line on the west side of the road leaning toward the road. Dispatch called Xcel Energy, who estimated an arrival time of two hours. The line was approximately 9-10 feet above the ground.

Police removed a large recycling bin from the middle of the roadway at 3 a.m. March 8 at Chestnut and Main streets.

An officer had to move a large tree branch that had fallen and blocked the eastbound lane of traffic of Church Street near Chestnut Street at 5:55 a.m. March 8.

Police assisted with traffic control at 270 N. Maple St. at 2:01 p.m. March 8 where a tree branch fell on a power line.

Daniel Donahue , 43, St. Paul, was arrested for operating after revocation at 3:39 p.m. March 8 on Main Street near Bay Street. He was observed operating eastbound on Main Street, speeding and with an inoperational left brake light.

Desmond Trok , 18, Ellsworth, was arrested for suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver and delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor in connection with an investigation at 12:02 p.m. March 9 at 432 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail.

, 18, Ellsworth, was arrested for suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver and delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor in connection with an investigation at 12:02 p.m. March 9 at 432 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail. Joshua Reeverts, 20, Beldenville, was arrested for operating after revocation after a hit-and-run accident was reported at 1:38 p.m. March 12. Dylan Ryle, 21, Ellsworth, gave police the plate information and vehicle description, which came back registered to Reeverts. Reeverts told police the incident began at McDonald's over past disagreements between he and Ryle. Reeverts said Ryle was slamming on his brakes while he was behind him, which he said was the reason for the crash. Both vehicles had minor damage.

A two-vehicle accident with property damage between Amber Mitchell , 19, Bay City, and Sophia Cole, 17, Ellsworth, was reported at 9:48 a.m. March 9 at Cairns and Maple streets. The accident had occurred at 6:45 a.m. but wasn't reported until two hours later. Mitchell, driving a 1998 Dodge Stratus, was apparently stopped at a stop sign on Cairns Street attempting to turn westbound when she pulled into the path of Cole, driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan, who was heading southbound on Maple Street. Both vehicles reported damage.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. March 12 at 141 Evergreen Estates between Ryan Shaub, 21, Wyoming, Minn., and Melvin Sieg, 69, Ellsworth. One subject was backing out of a driveway and pulled out in front of the other. The front passenger side and back passenger side fenders of the vehicles collided.

Police responded to 157 E. Main St. at 5:55 p.m. March 9 where two men reported finding a bag filled with a green, leafy substance in the checkout area. The bag smelled of marijuana. Both men said they think a stockier black woman with curly hair and big shoulders dropped the bag. She left in a white Ford Explorer with Minnesota plates.

Police responded to reports of a fight in progress at 11:52 p.m. March 11 at 455 E. Wall St. No one could give police an account of what actually occurred, but no one appeared to be injured. The parties found arguing in the parking lot were separated.