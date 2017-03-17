Prescott Police blotter Feb. 27-March 12

Brittiny G. Beil, 31, Hastings, Minn., was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and warned for improper registration after a traffic stop at 12:02 a.m. March 9 at Lake and Oak streets.

Will M. Claussen, 21, Winona, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 27 at Jefferson and Wacota streets.

Nathaniel P. Dunsmore, 20, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 1100 block of Highway 10.

Christopher C. Jones, 28, Prescott, was cited for failure to obey a sign after a traffic stop for making an unlawful left turn at 9:04 p.m. March 4 at Eagle Ridge Road and Highway 10.

Ronna B. Hammer, 61, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 3:39 p.m. March 4 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

Anthony P. Harris, 52, Dennison, was cited after a traffic stop for speeding and loud exhaust at 7:06 p.m. March 1 at Canton Street and Highway 10.

Jennifer P. Hilden, White Bear Lake, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:17 p.m. March 10 in the 200 block of North Broad Street.

Pedro C. Jumping Eagle, 42, Prescott, was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, operating without insurance or proof of registration and having the wrong plates on the truck after a traffic stop at 10:06 p.m. March 7 at Pearl Street and Sunset Court.

Nicholas J. Kamnikar, 18, Cottage Grove, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop for a defective headlamp at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 27 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

Sharon K. Lines, 58, Ellsworth, was cited after failing to obey a sign and making an unlawful left turn at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 28 at Dexter Street and Highway 10.

Joseph M. Oberzut, 62, Smyrna Beach, Fla., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 10:59 a.m. March 10 at Highway 35 and Dexter Street.

Christian R. O’Leary, 19, Hager City, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without insurance after a traffic stop for speeding at 6:41 p.m. March 10 at Broad Street and Highway 10.

Von Pressley, 45, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:26 p.m. March 2 at Highway 35 and Dexter Street.

Ruth G. Vento, 45, Prescott, was cited after running a red light at 5:22 p.m. March 1 at Cherry and Elm streets.

Melisa L. Zaccardi, 36, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. March 1 at Campbell Street and Highway 10.

Benjamin P. Zagrzebski, 25, Prescott, was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. March 3 at Court and Oak streets.

A one-vehicle property damage accident involving Rachel M. Carlton, Prescott, took place at 7:39 a.m. March 1 at Cherry Street and Highway 10.

Thomas P. Sorenson, 56, Prescott, was arrested at 735 Shane Park Circle at the request of probation/parole at 9:11 a.m. March 1. He was transported to the county jail.

Jamie Lee Kasel, 33, Prescott, was arrested for felony take and drive motor vehicle without consent and three warrants at 1:30 p.m. March 1 at 371 S. Elm St. The stolen vehicle was from Oshkosh.

John T. Gill, 64, Richfield, Minn., was arrested for OWI after a traffic stop at 12:13 a.m. March 5 in the 100 block of Broad Street.

Julie A. Trapp, 44, Prescott, was arrested for OWI and cited for operating after suspension and open intoxicants after a traffic stop at 4:43 p.m. March 5 in the 100 block of Broad Street.

Melisa L. Zaccardi, 36, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to Holiday gas station at 10:09 p.m. March 11 for a fight in progress. The argument was verbal.

A theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. March 2 at 1005 Eagle Ridge Drive.

Police responded to 1780 Jewell St. at 8:52 a.m. March 4 where a screen had been removed or blown off by the wind. The plastic egress was damaged by the window falling or being stepped on. No tracks and no sign of successful entry were found.

A theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. March 6 at 1525 River Terrace.

A juvenile reported to police at 3:48 p.m. March 9 that a red vehicle accelerated rapidly and swerved to within one foot of her on Glenridge Drive. The vehicle was allegedly occupied by another juvenile.

A complainant called police at 8:54 p.m. March 9 to report a woman lying on the curb in the 800 block of Borner Street across from city hall. Police were unable to locate the subject.