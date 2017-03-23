A deputy on patrol March 16 attempted to stop a vehicle at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City for an equipment violation. The driver didn't stop until it reached Minnesota due to warrants in Wisconsin, the officer reported. The driver was arrested in Red Wing and was later mailed tickets for failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and operating while suspended.

A deputy checked on an establishment at 2:35 a.m. March 16 at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City, and found three patrons outside, one of whom was holding a drink. The manager and bartender were warned for being occupied after hours.

Dispatchers took an anonymous complaint March 16 about an underage violation at an establishment at N1090 825th St., Hager City. A deputy went there and found the suspect. The underage patron and the bartender were issued tickets.

Deputies responded to W6915 County Road N in Beldenville after a neighbor's complaint. The homeowner had been doing target practice using the explosive substance Tannerite. He was informed of the complaint.

A deputy responded at 8:56 p.m. March 19 to 840th Avenue and County Road F in River Falls for a shooting complaint. The deputy found people doing target practice, who said they were done for the night.

A deputy on patrol at 4:52 a.m. March 17 stopped a vehicle whose plates didn't correspond with the vehicle at Highway 63 and 810th Street in Hager City. The driver was ticketed for operating without a license. A passenger was arrested on suspicion of battery from a prior incident. At about the same time as that incident, another deputy made a traffic stop at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City. The driver from that stop was eventually arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, misdemeanor bail jumping and a warrant.

Authorities, including deputies, responded to a fire call at 5 p.m. March 16 at N5132 County Road S in Elmwood.

Deputies assisted Spring Valley police in serving a warrant March 14 at a home on Skyline Drive in Spring Valley. Residents there said the wanted man no longer lived there.

Officers took a missing person report March 17 in Hager City for a man last seen in Red Wing. The missing man later phoned the sheriff's office to let authorities know he was OK and safe. The complainant was informed of the revelation.

An anonymous caller reported “undisclosed activity” happening March 17 at an establishment on Main Street in Plum City. Officers checked the area and interviewed people. Nothing suspicious was reported.

Deputies took a theft complaint March 18 at N6043 County Road QQ, Prescott. Information was collected.

Officers were sent March 18 to N1833 785th St., Hager City for a report of people fighting. No one was fighting when officers arrived.