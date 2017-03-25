Prescott Police blotter March 1-12

Ruth G. Vento, 45, Prescott, was cited after running a red light at 5:22 p.m. March 1 at Cherry and Elm streets.

Melisa L. Zaccardi, 36, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. March 1 at Campbell Street and Highway 10.

Benjamin P. Zagrzebski, 25, Prescott, was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. March 3 at Court and Oak streets.

A one-vehicle property damage accident involving Rachel M. Carlton, Prescott, took place at 7:39 a.m. March 1 at Cherry Street and Highway 10.

Thomas P. Sorenson, 56, Prescott, was arrested at 735 Shane Park Circle at the request of probation/parole at 9:11 a.m. March 1. He was transported to the county jail.

Jamie Lee Kasel, 33, Prescott, was arrested for felony take and drive motor vehicle without consent and three warrants at 1:30 p.m. March 1 at 371 S. Elm St. The stolen vehicle was from Oshkosh.

John T. Gill, 64, Richfield, Minn., was arrested for OWI after a traffic stop at 12:13 a.m. March 5 in the 100 block of Broad Street.

Julie A. Trapp, 44, Prescott, was arrested for OWI and cited for operating after suspension and open intoxicants after a traffic stop at 4:43 p.m. March 5 in the 100 block of Broad Street.

Melisa L. Zaccardi, 36, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to Holiday gas station at 10:09 p.m. March 11 for a fight in progress. The argument was verbal.

A theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. March 2 at 1005 Eagle Ridge Drive.

Police responded to 1780 Jewell St. at 8:52 a.m. March 4 where a screen had been removed or blown off by the wind. The plastic egress was damaged by the window falling or being stepped on. No tracks and no sign of successful entry were found.

A theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. March 6 at 1525 River Terrace.

A juvenile reported to police at 3:48 p.m. March 9 that a red vehicle accelerated rapidly and swerved to within one foot of her on Glenridge Drive. The vehicle was allegedly occupied by another juvenile.

A complainant called police at 8:54 p.m. March 9 to report a woman lying on the curb in the 800 block of Borner Street across from city hall. Police were unable to locate the subject.