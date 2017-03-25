Pierce County Criminal Court briefs

Amanda R. Hildebrandt, 33, River Falls, posted a $4,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and operating while revoked charges March 9. The charges stemmed from a March 8 incident in River Falls.

Scott E. Horstmann, 40, Hager City, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping charges March 6. The charges resulted from a Jan. 15 incident in the town of Trenton.

Matthew P. Jones, 18, Knapp, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony manufacture/deliver THC charge March 10. The charge stemmed from a March 9 incident in Ellsworth.

Jessica Rae Morgan, 34, Hastings, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony forgery – uttering charge March 7. The charge resulted from a Nov. 26 incident in Ellsworth.

Jeffrey C. Podolske, 50, Rochester, Minn., posted a $4,000 signature bond on counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/coca, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia March 9. The charges stemmed from a March 8 incident in Prescott.

Trace D. Schofield, 17, Menomonie, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony with intent – THC charge March 10. The charges resulted from a March 9 incident in Ellsworth.

Dylan M. Spargur, 17, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm (two), felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally point firearm at person and discharge firearm within 100 yards/building March 6. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Desmond T.J. Trok, 18, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony manufacture/deliver THC charge March 10. The charge resulted from a March 9 incident in Ellsworth.

Paul C. Winter, 47, Hudson, posted a $2,000 signature bond and was ordered to pay $350 cash bail on counts of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property (two) March 6. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 23 in Pierce County and Dec. 23 in the town of Trimbelle.

A felony OWI-fourth charge against Trevor M. Bolland, 38, Red Wing, Minn., was dismissed March 10 due to the death of the defendant. The charge resulted from a Jan. 29 incident in the town of Trenton.

An extradition – arrest prior to requisition charge against Lynette M. Dicke, 48, Frontenac, Minn., was dismissed March 10. The charge stemmed from a complaint filed in Pierce County Aug. 26, 2014.

A resisting or obstructing an officer charge against Daryl A. Ekholm, 42, Hager City, was dismissed March 10. The charge resulted from a July 31 incident in the town of Trenton.

A battery charge against Seth W. Harrison, 17, Spring Valley, was dismissed March 10. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 17 incident in Spring Valley.

Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia against Matthew J. Horning, 56, Prescott, were dismissed March 10. The charges resulted from an Aug 2, 2013 incident in Prescott.

Seven counts of issue of worthless checks against Robert J. Hoyer, 52, Bay City, were dismissed March 8 after paying $2,026.50 in restitution. The charges stemmed from incident Feb. 18, 21, 22, 23, 26 and 28, 2012 in the town of Martell.

Theft movable property – special facts and disorderly conduct charges against Adam G. Hunstad, 16, Red Wing, Minn., were dismissed March 10. The charges resulted from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

A felony take and drive vehicle without consent (as party to a crime) charge against Julie M. Karlson, 32, Racine, was dismissed on the defendant's motion March 7. The incident stemmed from a March 24, 2016 incident in Elmwood.

Disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping charges against Aaron E. Reynolds, 35, River Falls, were dismissed March 8. The charges resulted from a March 13, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Three felony burglary – building or dwelling charges against Cody J. Skulski, 25, Hager City, were dismissed March 10 due to the defendant's death. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 25 and 28 and Oct. 2 in the town of Trenton, Oct. 10 in the town of Ellsworth.