Ellsworth police blotter: March 13-20

An Ellsworth woman called police at 12:48 p.m. March 13 asking whether it was OK to leave her children, ages 4-13, home alone while she works overnights. She was advised to contact human services and encouraged to come up with an alternative than leaving them home alone.

Damage to the light bulbs in the concession stand pavilion was reported at 4:53 p.m. March 13 at 100 W. Grove St.

A man recently released from jail was allegedly trying to flag down traffic at 3:41 p.m. March 15 at Highway 65 and 610th Avenue. He told police he was walking to River Falls.

Tejay Skordahl, 33, Ellsworth, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. March 16 for a probation violation at 310 W. Main St.

Briannah Stapleton, 22, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for operating without a valid driver's license after a traffic stop for speeding at 8:38 p.m. March 18 at Highways 10 and 63. Family members were called to give her a ride home.