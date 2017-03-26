Search
    Ellsworth police blotter: March 13-20

    By Sarah Young on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

    The following incidents were investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department March 13-20.

    Old enough to be home alone?

    An Ellsworth woman called police at 12:48 p.m. March 13 asking whether it was OK to leave her children, ages 4-13, home alone while she works overnights. She was advised to contact human services and encouraged to come up with an alternative than leaving them home alone.

    Property damage

    Damage to the light bulbs in the concession stand pavilion was reported at 4:53 p.m. March 13 at 100 W. Grove St.

    Hitchhiker

    A man recently released from jail was allegedly trying to flag down traffic at 3:41 p.m. March 15 at Highway 65 and 610th Avenue. He told police he was walking to River Falls.

    Arrest

    Tejay Skordahl, 33, Ellsworth, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. March 16 for a probation violation at 310 W. Main St.

    Traffic trouble

    Briannah Stapleton, 22, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for operating without a valid driver's license after a traffic stop for speeding at 8:38 p.m. March 18 at Highways 10 and 63. Family members were called to give her a ride home.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
