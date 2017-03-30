Drug sting leads to bust in Hudson

The incident yielded three arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and ammunition, according to court documents filed in the case. St. Croix County prosecutors later charged 22-year-old St. Paul resident Austin R. Ledoux and Kashon C. Olheiser, 20, of Hector, Minn., in connection with the incident. A third person, 21-year-old Maplewood, Minn., resident Jessee M. Miller, was also charged after she allegedly helped arrange the deal.

All three people were charged with meth possession with intent to deliver as a party to a crime. Olheiser was also charged with obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

The bust occurred March 15 after St. Croix County sheriff's deputies searched the phone of a woman arrested in a drug paraphernalia case. That turned up a string of messages from Miller that authorities believed was Miller's attempt to "build a customer base" for methamphetamine sales, the complaint states.

A deputy created a Facebook account and contacted Miller through the social media site's Messenger application.

The deputy arranged a $200 meth deal through Miller, who turned over communication about the transaction to a man later identified by authorities as Ledoux.

A Hudson police detective posing as the woman behind the Facebook Messenger posts later spoke over the phone with Ledoux to ensure the deal was still taking place.

"Don't worry, I'm legit," the complaint states he told her.

Ledoux arrived at the Holiday Station store on Second Street, where investigators emerged and approached his Jeep SRT at gunpoint.

During the arrest process, Olheiser, the front-seat passenger, was seen moving his hand toward his lap while officers ordered him to raise his hands. Officers said Olheiser had a BB gun in his lap.

He, Ledoux and a third man in the vehicle who was not charged in the case were all arrested and questioned.

An inventory list included in the complaint outlines suspected meth, marijuana, a scale, a bag containing 10 cellphones, drug paraphernalia and rifle ammunition found in the vehicle.

Officers also confiscated $721 in cash found in Ledoux's pocket. A jailhouse pat-down search of Olheiser turned up a concealed bag containing gem bags, a handcuff key and cellphone memory cards.

In all, more than a half-ounce of meth was recovered in the bust.

Ledoux later admitted to being the one who spoke with the officer over the phone, but told investigators he didn't know about the meth in the vehicle until once they arrived at Holiday. Olheiser admitted to possessing the items police found on him, but nodded off during the interview.

A deputy spoke by phone with Miller, who said she knew Ledoux, but that she "was just the messenger" in the transaction, according to the complaint.

Meth reported in jail

The sting was conducted after deputies searched a phone belonging to Paige E. Ward, a 23-year-old New Richmond woman who was arrested after a March 13 incident, for which she was later charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ward was charged again after St. Croix County jail staff allegedly found her with concealed meth at the jail on March 17.

According to a criminal complaint in that case, a jailhouse informant told a jailer Ward was concealing meth in her bra. The informant reported Ward had shown the drugs to her and offered her some while they were in the restroom, the complaint states.

Jailers later pulled Ward from her cell and had her strip-searched, the results of which turned up suspected meth, according to the charging document. Jailers discovered Ward was concealing a pipe, as well.

Ward denied ownership of the drugs, telling jailers she was holding them for the informant, the complaint states, which also notes the informant denied that allegation.

Prosecutors later charged Ward with possessing meth within 1,000 feet of a jail facility — a felony — and possession of drug paraphernalia.