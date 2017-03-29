Charges: Woman embezzled $250K from River Falls facility

Prosecutors charged Elizabeth A. Palo, 49, with one count of felony theft from Kinnic Health and Rehab, a rehabilitation and skilled nursing care facility physically adjoined to River Falls Area Hospital. She was ordered to post a $10,000 surety bond Wednesday by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman.

Palo was arrested Friday, March 24, when law enforcement officers conducted a raid on her Cottonwood Lane home in the town of Kinnickinnic. A man who rents a different portion of the house was also arrested after authorities allegedly discovered pot and marijuana plants in his unit.

According to a criminal complaint:

The administrator at Kinnic Health and Rehab reported March 7 that she suspected her office manager had been embezzling funds. She said a corporate audit — prompted by the discovery of about $100 worth of missing petty cash — exposed Palo as the suspect.

The audit revealed Palo had created a fake account using names associated with a patient to make the account appear legitimate. Funds were deposited in the fake account under the false name and checks were made out to Palo, who would cash them.

More than 300 checks were found payable to Palo totaling $258,936.

The company audit was to be done March 7. A day before it began, the administrator said Palo sent her text messages admitting to violating record-keeping policy. Palo suggested in the messages that an employee improvement plan could be done instead of a full audit.

The Kinnic Health and Rehab administrator arrived to work on March 7 to discover Palo’s office had been cleared out, including records sought as part of the audit.

A River Falls investigator checked Palo’s Facebook account and noticed posts about “God and forgiveness” on days that coincided with checks being made out to her.

The embezzlement, which occurred from April 2014 to March 7, also included efforts by Palo to move money into multiple patients’ accounts “as to make it harder to track,” the complaint states. She would then withdraw the funds by making out a check to herself. About 25 patients’ accounts were believed to have been accessed.

Palo returns to court April 19 for a status conference.