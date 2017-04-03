Fleeing motorcycle

A deputy on patrol at 1:42 a.m. March 25 tried stopping a motorcycle near Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City for multiple violations. The motorcycle didn't stop and a pursuit began. The pursuit was later terminated. The driver was mailed multiple tickets stemming from the incident. Later that day, at 6:14 p.m., a deputy again tried to stop a motorcycle at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City. The motorcycle fled, prompting a pursuit that was later called off. The driver was mailed tickets. Pierce County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said both pursuits involved the same driver.

Arrest follows vehicle vs. barn crash

Deputies were sent at 9:59 p.m. March 25 to W709 870th Ave. in Spring Valley for a crash. The complainant reported a vehicle had driven through the property and struck a barn. The suspect was located and later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Deputy bitten at hospital

Deputies were called at 7:54 p.m. March 26 to assist Prescott police with a combative person at River Falls Area Hospital. A deputy's finger was bitten during a brief altercation. Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the deputy was wearing safety gloves and reported no injuries stemming from the incident.

Bar assault

A bartender was assaulted at 3:12 p.m. March 23 at N1090 825th St. in Hager City. The assault was allegedly perpetrated by people who were not allowed on the premises due to a previous incident. No suspects were immediately located.

Police dog called for traffic stop

Deputies stopped a vehicle March 21 at 135th Avenue and Highway 35 in Bay City after learning it had expired registration. Officers became suspicious after seeing a rear passenger moving erratically, so the police dog was called. Gem bags, a ski mask and rubber gloves were found. No illegal items were discovered, however, and the passengers were released.

Traffic trouble

• A vehicle was stopped March 21 at 830th Street and Highway 63 in Hager City after it was learned the driver's license was suspended. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested for Wisconsin warrants.

• Deputies were notified at 11:06 p.m. March 22 of a crashed vehicle found in the middle of the road on County Road N in Beldenville. The driver was later located and arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy took a complaint March 24 of a truck that had been driving fast on 265th Avenue in Plum City over the past couple years. A check of the area didn't turn up the truck.

Search at Spring Valley school

Deputies assisted Spring Valley police March 21 at the elementary school for a suspicious person. Officers searched the school. No suspicious people were found.

Theft from golf course

A caller at N6890 1230th St. in Prescott reported the theft of money from the golf course.

Grass fires

Officers assisted firefighters at 11:51 a.m. March 22 with a grass fire on 522nd Avenue in Prescott. Officers were called again at 2:43 p.m. that day to assist with a grass fire on 310th Avenue in Plum City.

Dogs struck in traffic

A deputy on patrol at 9:16 p.m. March 24 encountered a crash involving a car and two dogs at 985th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. Both dogs, neither of which had collars or tags, were found dead.

Miscellaneous

• Multiple deputies responded at 12:24 p.m. March 20 the Pierce County Jail for a disorderly person.

• A deputy on patrol at 12:53 a.m March 25 checked on a suspicious vehicle on DNR land at 900th Street and Highway 29 in the town of River Falls. The deputy smelled marijuana while checking on the vehicle's occupants. Tickets were issued.

• A caller reported finding a handgun March 20 in a ditch at 410th Avenue and 490th Street in Ellsworth. A deputy took possession of the weapon.

Accident

A vehicle driven by Michael S. Swanson, 41, Beldenville, crashed into a mailbox at 11 p.m. March 22 at W6649 County Road N in the town of Martell. Swanson, who was not injured, was cited for OWI, failure to keep vehicle under control and hit and run.