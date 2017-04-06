Search
    Plea agreement reached in Woodville bank robbery case

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:04 p.m.
    The man accused of robbing this Woodville bank in 2016 pleaded guilty last week in federal court. File photo

    MADISON — A man facing federal charges in a 2016 St. Croix County bank robbery pleaded guilty last week in the case.

    Federal prosecutors and the attorney for Justin C. Hayes, 19, reached a plea agreement March 28 in the case, which had been headed to trial in June.

    Terms of the plea agreement call for the Jamestown, N.D., man to plead guilty to armed robbery in exchange for a lighter sentence. According to a copy of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend "the maximum available reduction for acceptance of responsibility."

    The offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

    The plea offer is contingent upon Hayes "providing a full and truthful accounting in the required financial statement" and making restitution payments to Citizens State Bank in Woodville, which authorities allege he robbed on Oct. 6, 2016.

    According to an indictment handed down later that month by a federal grand jury, Hayes made off with $1,407 in the robbery, during which he pointed an assault rifle at bank staff.

    He was arrested two days after the robbery in at a Grand Forks, N.D., motel.

    Sentencing in the case is set for May 12.

