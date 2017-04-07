Ellsworth police blotter: March 20-April 3

Vandals at work

• A man reported at 2:35 p.m. March 20 that about a month ago, he noticed several small dents in the box of a boxtruck. He believes the dents were made from a BB gun while parked on the backside of a building located in the 100 block of County Road C.

Be aware of scams

• A Bay City woman reported at 2:29 p.m. March 21 that she was talking to a man using the app Viber, who claimed he was on a military base. He allegedly convinced her to give him her bank account number to deposit and withdraw money from the account. Her account was frozen from the activity. She was told to call the sheriff's office.

• An Ellsworth woman reported at 1:59 p.m. March 23 receiving a check for $24,217.24 from Publisher's Clearing house to help pay taxes and fees associated with winning $600,000. She was told it was a scam.

• Another Ellsworth woman reported receiving a letter from Publisher's Clearing House and a check for $24,217.24 from Omega Environmental Technologies at 3:32 p.m. March 23. She said she was told she won $600,000 and believed it was a scam.

Welfare check

A woman was taken to River Falls Area Hospital after allegedly taking a large amount of pills at 12:34 a.m. March 22 at an address in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue.

Arrests

• Anthony Johnson, 29, Red Wing, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. March 23 for a probation violation at 310 W. Main St. He was transported to the jail without incident.

• Tyesha Davis, 25, River Falls, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. March 23 for a probation violation at 310 W. Main St. She was transported to the jail without incident.

• Lee Trealoff, 38, Ellsworth, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. March 24 from an address in the 100 block of South Piety Street for a St. Croix County warrant. Trealoff was taken to the jail without incident.

• Brian Doherty, 40, Ellsworth, was arrested for OWI at 10:34 p.m. March 25 after a traffic stop for speeding at Main and Piety streets.

• Yuriell Ealy, 22, River Falls, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant at 5:14 p.m. March 26 after police responded to an address in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates for a call about an unwanted subject.

• Levi Johnson, 26, River Falls, was arrested for operating a vehicle on a revoked license at 12:47 p.m. on March 29 in Ellsworth. He was transported to jail without incident.

• Derek Koch, 24, Bay City, was arrested for OAR and Non Registration after not presenting deputies with an insurance card for his vehicle at 11:43 a.m. April 2 outside of Brad's Corner Liquor in Ellsworth.

Traffic troubles

Aaron Addison, 38, River Falls, was cited for operating while revoked after a traffic stop for speeding at 10:49 p.m. March 23 at Crosstown and Railroad avenues.

Justin Krchnavy, 39, Ellsworth, was cited for operating left of center after reaching for a tin of chew at 11:21 p.m. March 27 at Crosscut avenue and Main street in Ellsworth.

Jodeci Buck, 21, River Falls, was cited for operating after suspension after a traffic stop at 7:39 p.m. March 29 at Industrial Park Road and North Maple Street in Ellsworth.

Disorderly drama

Brandon Walker, 30, Ellsworth, was cited for disorderly conduct at 1:23 p.m. March 26 after allegedly flipping off a man in the 300 block of East Wall Street. Walker admitted to flipping the man off, saying he hears voices. Walker had been warned by police a couple of times earlier in the week to stay off private property and stick to public roads and sidewalks after police received numerous alleged trespassing calls concerning Walker.