Ellsworth Police

Charles Fanslow, 64, Red Wing, was attempting a left turn in a semi-truck from Beebe onto Main Street when the trailer broke while in the intersection at 2:54 p.m. May 27. A tow truck was called and the area was cleaned up.

Pallets of fireworks stolen

Michael Gutting of Victory Fireworks called officers May 30 to report four to five pallets of fireworks stolen from the area. Gutting said the fireworks were taken from three semi trailers that were locked and appeared to be broken.

Click it or ticket

• Nathan Titus, 35, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding and not wearing his seatbelt at Industrial Park Road and Maple Street at 6:09 p.m. May 22.

• Andrew Ruka, 36, Hager City was cited for not wearing his seatbelt at Crest Lane and Maple Street at 7:51 p.m. May 23.

• Nicklas Tallman, 20, Ellsworth was cited for not wearing his seatbelt after being pulled over by officers at Broadway Avenue and Main Street at 10:36 p.m. June 3.

Hit-and-run mystery

A resident in the 500 block of North Maple Street reported to that their car had been struck sometime in the early morning hours of May 26 on the left rear side; pieces of the vehicle were found on the ground. Later, the resident said they had found out it was their neighbor who hit the car and they didn't need any further assistance.

Drugs found in home, one cited, one arrested

Abigail Mullet, 17, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.., was cited and Dean Smith, 20, Hudson was arrested after officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 8:42 p.m June 4. Upon arrival, officers found drug paraphernalia lying out in the open in the residence.

Arrests

• Christie Campbell, 35, River Falls, was taken into custody for a probation violation at 9:26 a.m. May 23.

• Shawn O'Connell, 29, Elmwood, was arrested for OWI after being pulled over for speeding at 11:47 p.m. May 26. Officers found alcoholic beverage containers in O'Connell's car. This is O'Connell's third OWI offense.

• Kaleb Vold, 20, Spring Valley, was arrested for operating a vehicle while suspended at 11:57 p.m. June 1 on Highway 64 in Beldenville. He also had fines that he failed to pay in St. Croix County.

• Jacob Danielson, 35, Bay City, was arrested for violating his parole on 2:23 p.m. June 2 at a 300 block of Main Street address.