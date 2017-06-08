Pierce County circuit court -- criminal

Korbin L. Burke, 26, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges May 26. The charges resulted from a May 25 incident in River Falls.

Joshua R. Gordon, 17, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges May 22. The charges stemmed from a May 3 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael K. Huffman, 33, Hager City, waived extradition May 24 to Goodhue County, Minn., where he is charged with felony third degree burglary and gross misdemeanor theft resulting from charges filed Aug. 8, 2015.

Justin R. Miklya, 39, Eagan, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge May 23. The charge stemmed from a May 22 incident in Prescott.

Eleanor A. Saari, 19, Brooklyn Center, Minn., posted a $3,000 signature bond on felony possess with intent — THC, possession of controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia charges May 22. The charges resulted from a Jan. 23 incident in River Falls.

Charlene A. Stuart, 45, River Falls, waived extradition May 25 to Rice County, Minn., where she was charged Sept. 19, 2015 with felony controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Jerry L. Wilson Jr., 24, Plainview, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer and possess drug paraphernalia charges May 22. The charges stemmed from a May 20 incident in the town of Trenton.

Steve S. Ybarra, 35, Prior Lake, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a resisting or obstructing an officer charge May 22. The charge resulted from a Jan. 31 incident in Ellsworth.

Closed cases

Hussain M. Alyami, 30, St. Cloud, Minn., was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 May 2. The charge resulted from a Sept. 2 incident in Spring Valley.

Eric L. Braaten, 23, Hager City, was convicted of felony possess with intent — THC, sentenced to three years of probation and fined $518 May 1. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 22 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

A felony burglary of building/dwelling charge against Tanner S. Brown, 22, River Falls, was dismissed upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement May 4. The charge resulted from an incident between Aug. 15, 2014 and Aug. 22, 2014 in the town of River Falls.

Jon J. Dahl, 37, Bay City, was convicted of possession of THC, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 May 2. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a July 28 incident in River Falls.

John E. Fowler, 39, Menomonie, was convicted of possess firearm — convicted of a felony, sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days in jail, and fined $518 May 4. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Jan. 29, 2016 incident in Spring Valley.

An intentionally point firearm at person charge against Austin T. Gray, 22, Kasson, Minn., was dismissed May 1. The charge stemmed from a May 10, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Shaun M. Helmueller, 36, River Falls, was convicted of two sex with child age 16 or older charges, sentenced to four years total of probation, ordered to begin electronic monitoring, and fined $443 May 4. A sex with child age 16 or older charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 30 incident in River Falls.

Logan J. Julson, 25, Whitehall, was found guilty of criminal damage to property, ordered to pay $83.70 in restitution and entered a deferred judgment agreement April 4. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 25 incident in Prescott.

Chas A. Jund, 31, Spring Valley, was convicted of criminal damage to property, sentenced to one week in jail and electronic home monitoring and fined $1,685.12 May 15. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 28 incident in the town of Spring Lake.

Christina M. Leisering, 37, Brook Park, Minn., was convicted of retail theft — intentionally take (as party to a crime) and fined $506.57 May 1. Retail theft — intentionally take ( as party to a crime), resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from an Aug. 23, 2015 incident in the town of Clifton.

A criminal damage to property charge against September A. Lukic, 42, Plum City, was dismissed May 17 upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge resulted from a Nov. 7, 2015 incident in Plum City.

Two illegal shining of deer, elk or bear charges (as party to a crime) charges against Matthew J. McRoberts, 24, River Falls, were dismissed May 17 upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charges stemmed from incidents in October and November 2012.

Charges of felony burglary — building or dwelling and theft — movable property charges against Jesse M. Merila-Frostman, 33, Brule, were dismissed May 1. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 19 incident in Prescott.

A battery charge against Daniel J. Wilk, 54, Spring Valley, was dismissed May 3 upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge resulted from a Nov. 10, 2015 incident in Spring Valley.

Kelly L. Salak, 36, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 May 16. A second disorderly conduct charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents June 7 and Oct. 8 and 9 in Ellsworth.

Criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer charges against Dean I. Schilling, 49, Spring Valley, were dismissed May 15 upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charges resulted from an Aug. 17, 2014 incident in the town of Spring Lake.

Michael R. Weber, 35, Hastings, Minn., was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to three years of probation and fined $518 May 16. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. Weber was also sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $522.80 at a probation revocation hearing May 16 dealing with an April 7, 2015 felony possess with intent — amphetamine conviction. The charges resulted from incidents Oct. 3, 2013 and Jan. 11 in Prescott.

Paul C. Winter, 47, Hudson, was convicted of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,757.99 May 2. A criminal damage to property charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 23 incident in Beldenville.

Possession of THC and possession of controlled substance charges against Brittney C. Witzke, 38, Bay City, were dismissed May 15. The charges resulted from a Nov. 30 incident in the town of Trimbelle.