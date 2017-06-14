Sticky tar damages car: Ellsworth Police reports

Officers responded to a fight in progress in a parking lot in the 500 block of West Cairns Street at 9:06 p.m. June 5. Upon arriving, people on scene said one of the individuals involved in the fight was lying down in the back seat of a car. The people said this person had been punched. The person in the backseat was Patrick Eggerichs, 38, Menomonie who allegedly became verbally abusive to police officers and was detained. Justin Ogden, 37, Bay City, was also allegedly involved in the fight and was said to have taken off on foot. The officers found Ogden attempting to hide near storage units. When officers asked him to stop, he did. Ogden and Eggerichs were cited for disorderly conduct.

OWI Arrest

Victoria Davis, Ellsworth, was arrested for OWI after a traffic stop at 11:03 p.m. June 5. Officers conducted field sobriety exercises on scene at Cairns and Evergreen Estates streets.

$5 gas drive-off

A customer at Super America drove off without paying for their gas at 10:37 p.m. June 5. The total amount was $5.02.

Vehicle damaged by tar substance

A complainant called police after an alleged oil/black tar substance splashed onto their vehicle at 1:02 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of West Main and North Maple streets. The complainant said the substance had splashed onto the left, back passenger side door, the top of the vehicle, and a safety light on the back of the vehicle. A member of the Highway Department said the spill wouldn't have been from any of their vehicles.

Two thefts on the same day

• A resident in the 1200 block of Debra street reported to police at 3:21 p.m. June 7 that their garage had been broken into. A vehicle had a $5 in quarters that appeared to be taken from the vehicle.

• A resident in the 100 block of Northview Street reported to police that his car had been broken into; the resident found his door slightly ajar and the center console open at 3:42 p.m. June 7. The resident said there were two fidget spinners and a box cutter that were taken from the vehicle.

Burning rubber

Matthew Anderson, 32, Ellsworth, was cited for reckless driving — endanger safety and disorderly conduct by a motor vehicle at 11:51 p.m. June 7. Anderson had gotten into an argument with the complainant and left a residence in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates. Anderson allegedly kicked in the screen door of the home, broke a window off a screen door in the garage area, and hit the complainant's car with rocks. Anderson also allegedly left skid marks on the driveway and road outside of the residence.