Charges: Women entered home after being booted from bar

The St. Croix County District Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Natalia S. Rodas, 24-year-old Grey L. Waletich and 23-year-old Elizabeth B. Horkan with criminal trespassing, theft and disorderly conduct. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Not guilty pleas were entered for Rodas, of Brookings, S.D.,Waletich, of Boulder, Colo., and Horkan, of Albertville, Va., during court appearances on Monday, June 19. All three women were released on a signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint, North Hudson police were called at 1:22 a.m. to 301 Fourth St. N. for a report of three women who had broken into a home after being kicked out of Starr's Bar.

Police responded to the area and met with the complainant, who said he'd been at the bar and watched as the women were kicked out. The complaint states the man said he later looked out the bar's window and saw the women walking in his front door.

The complainant told police he went out and confronted the women and noticed they were carrying an alarm clock from his house. After talking to the women, one of them responded with profanity, telling him "you shouldn't live in North Hudson," the complaint states.

The man told police his was wife at home during the incident.

While speaking with the complainant and bar patrons outside, the officer noticed a group of women walking on Wisconsin Street North. The complainant identified them as the suspects, according to the charging document.

The officer approached the women and asked them to stop, which the complaint states they didn't do at first. The women eventually did and the officer questioned them about the trespassing and theft report.

According to the complaint, Rodas "immediately became verbally combative" and denied the allegations. After being asked for her name, Rodas allegedly misspelled her first name and told the officer her middle name was "Garbage." The complaint states Rodas attempted to walk away from the officer, prompting the officer to grab and cuff her.

Rodas denied possessing anyone else's property while she was being escorted to the officer's squad car before being arrested.

The officer later learned from Horkan that the trio had been in town for the funeral of Rodas' brother, the complaint states. Horkan and Waletich were also arrested on suspicion of burglary after being questioned.

The complaint states leg restraints were placed on Rodas after she was seen attempting to kick a squad-car window.

Authorities conducted jailhouse interviews with the three women. Waletich allegedly told the North Hudson officer that Rodas and Horkan had entered the house and emerged with eye shadow. Horkan declined to answer questions, the complaint states, while Rodas allegedly denied taking anything from the house.

The complaint states a search of Horkan's purse turned up two eye shadow kits and items belonging to Waletich.

Status conferences on all three court cases were set for July 20.