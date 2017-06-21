Ellsworth man charged with eighth OWI

According to a criminal complaint, a River Falls police officer was patrolling Highway 65 near Cemetery Road at 2:57 a.m. when he spotted a car crossing the centerline and struggling to stay in its lane.

The officer performed a traffic stop and talked with the driver, identified as Lacey, and allegedly detected the smell of alcohol in the car. Another officer took over the call and spoke with Lacey, who admitted to having "a few beers," the complaint states.

Police put Lacey through field sobriety tests that officers reported showed signs of impairment. He later submitted to a breath test, which the complaint states revealed a 0.137 blood-alcohol level. Wisconsin's legal limit is 0.08.

Lacey, who officers said gave them no trouble during his arrest, fell asleep and began snoring after being taken to the police station for paperwork, according to the complaint.

A list of previous convictions included in the complaint show Lacey was first convicted of OWI in 1990 in Mississippi. Other charges led to convictions in Goodhue and Pierce counties, with his most recent stemming from a 2005 arrest.

Lacey's preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8.