Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ellsworth man charged with eighth OWI

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 6:01 a.m.
    Percy Lacey

    A 54-year-old Ellsworth man was charged with his eighth drunken-driving offense this week after a River Falls traffic stop.

    Percy L. Lacey was charged with felony OWI-eighth offense in Pierce County Circuit Court after the Sunday, June 18, incident. He was released from custody on a signature bond after his initial court appearance.

    According to a criminal complaint, a River Falls police officer was patrolling Highway 65 near Cemetery Road at 2:57 a.m. when he spotted a car crossing the centerline and struggling to stay in its lane.

    The officer performed a traffic stop and talked with the driver, identified as Lacey, and allegedly detected the smell of alcohol in the car. Another officer took over the call and spoke with Lacey, who admitted to having "a few beers," the complaint states.

    Police put Lacey through field sobriety tests that officers reported showed signs of impairment. He later submitted to a breath test, which the complaint states revealed a 0.137 blood-alcohol level. Wisconsin's legal limit is 0.08.

    Lacey, who officers said gave them no trouble during his arrest, fell asleep and began snoring after being taken to the police station for paperwork, according to the complaint.

    A list of previous convictions included in the complaint show Lacey was first convicted of OWI in 1990 in Mississippi. Other charges led to convictions in Goodhue and Pierce counties, with his most recent stemming from a 2005 arrest.

    Lacey's preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsowiRiver Fallswisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness