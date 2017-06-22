Ellsworth Police: Traffic cone turns into head wear

Fraud alert

• An Ellsworth resident reported attempted fraud to police at 10:32 a.m. June 14. A caller had told him that he won a large amount of money but had to pay $1,600 in fees in order to get it. The resident wanted to report it to police to raise awareness about the scam.

• Police were called to 181 E. Main St. at 6:37 p.m. June 16 for a fraud complaint. Apparently a brunette woman, about 5 feet 4 inches in height, had attempted to pay with a check that was declined. The clerk told police her driver's license photo didn't match her appearance. Police could not find the vehicle in which she left.

Traffic troubles

• Jamie Calvert, 34, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a license after a traffic stop for speeding at 12:22 p.m. June 14 at Crosstown and Railroad avenues.

• Antonio Mendoza Perez, 26, Chippewa Falls, was cited for operating without a valid driver's license after a traffic stop for speeding at 9:01 p.m. June 15 at Industrial Park Road and North Maple Street.

Arrests

• Justin Boyd, 26, Beldenville, was arrested on a probation hold after a traffic stop for speeding at 8:13 p.m. June 14 at Cairns and Maple streets. He allegedly told police he was on his way to his cabin. Police found two cases of beer in his vehicle.

• Sara Dullum, 27, Prescott, was arrested for a probation violation at 3:30 p.m. June 15 at 31- W. Main St. She was transported to the jail without incident.

• Brandon Hanvelt, 26, Ellsworth, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 6:51 p.m. June 18 at 148 Evergreen Estates. He was allegedly involved in a fight with another individual.

Vandalism

An individual reported vandalism at 6:09 a.m. June 15 at 707 N. Maple St. Numerous glass bottles were broken and thrown around the parking lot. Tires had been rolled around and some equipment "messed with."

Court date missed due to birth

During an arrest warrant contact at 3:59 p.m. June 15 at 137 N. Maple St., a woman told police she had missed her court date due to being in the hospital giving birth. She provided documentation to that effect. Police advised her to turn herself in as she had a warrant for her arrest.

Troubles at home

• Police responded to 297 E. Main St. at 6:17 p.m. June 15 for a possible domestic verbal argument. The parties agreed to separate for a few hours to cool down.

• Police responded to a possible domestic at 7:32 p.m. June 15 at 372 W. Main St., where a man had left walking north on Main and a female had returned to her apartment. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

• A possible domestic was reported at 1:29 a.m. June 17 at 257 N. Piety St. Both individuals involved had apparently left on foot; police couldn't locate them.

Interesting head wear

Police assisted a Pierce County Deputy with an individual at 2:30 a.m. June 17 who had taken a road cone from Dairy Queen. The man, who had been wearing the cone on his head, agreed to return it.

Sticky fingers

• An Ellsworth resident reported a stolen vehicle at 10:06 a.m. June 17 from 161 S. Maple St. The complainant said the truck was taken sometime between 1-6 a.m., had a full tank of gas and contained his wallet, a 20-gauge pump shotgun, birdshot ammo and credit cards. The vehicle was later found.

• A man reported both his vehicles had been entered between 8 p.m. June 16 and 8 a.m. June 17 at 158 N. Maple St. Registration paperwork was stolen from one vehicle and doors were found ajar on both vehicles.

• Another man reported his car entered and ransacked at 3:16 p.m. June 17 at 115 Ida St. He noticed the driver's side front and rear doors wide open, along with a passenger side door ajar at about 7 a.m. Nothing was missing.

Accident

• A two-vehicle accident between an unknown vehicle and Lana Nelson, 51, Hager City, occurred at 2:41 p.m. June 18 at 181 E. Main St. The unknown vehicle struck the Nelson's in the driver's side rear door, causing a large dent and severe scratches. The tail light lens was also broken.