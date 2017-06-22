Pierce County Sheriff's Officer warns of IRS scam

"In recent citizen reports, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and says that two certified letters have been sent to the taxpayer in the mail but returned as undeliverable. The scam artist then threatens to arrest the victim ifa payment is not made through a prepaid debit card.

"Please remember that the first contact you receive from the IRS will not be through a random, threatening phone call."

The release said the most recent scam calls have come from the number 888-295- 3953.

The Sheriff's Department also offered some advice for what to do if you thikn you're being contacted by a scammer: