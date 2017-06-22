Search
    Pierce County Sheriff's Officer warns of IRS scam

    By Gretta Stark on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:50 p.m.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has issued a media release warning citizens of phone scams in the area.

    According to the release:

    "In recent citizen reports, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and says that two certified letters have been sent to the taxpayer in the mail but returned as undeliverable. The scam artist then threatens to arrest the victim ifa payment is not made through a prepaid debit card.

    "Please remember that the first contact you receive from the IRS will not be through a random, threatening phone call."

    The release said the most recent scam calls have come from the number 888-295- 3953.

    The Sheriff's Department also offered some advice for what to do if you thikn you're being contacted by a scammer:

    • Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.
    • Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call. Use the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page. Alternatively, call 800-366- 4484.
    • Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Add “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.
