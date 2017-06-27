• An Ellsworth woman was evaluated at Vibrant Health for a dog bite that occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. at 337 N. Court St. The dog owner was issued a quarantine order.

Sticky fingers

• A complainant reported items that items had been taken out of his vehicle sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight May 9 at 338 Orange St.

• Justin M. Brennan, 37, Prescott, was arrested for misdemeanor theft, entry into a locked vehicle, credit card fraudulent use, discharge bodily fluids at police, obstructing or resisting an officer and disorderly conduct at 12:43 p.m. May 16 at 138 Broad St.

• A complainant reported a vehicle break-in at 10:26 a.m. May 10 near Orange and Broad streets. A wallet, driver's license, social security card and various debit/gift cards were taken, along with about $70 in cash. The back passenger window was broken.

• A young female was cited for theft after reportedly admitting to stealing someone else's lip balm. Police located her walking at 5:21 p.m. May 19 in the 200 block of Broad Street.

• Police responded to a report of stolen prescription medication at 9:34 p.m. May 30 at 515 Canton St.

• A complainant at 735 Shane Park Circle reported four rolls of carpet stolen at 2:50 p.m. June 3.

Struck gas line

A resident in the 800 block of Canton Street allegedly struck a 1-inch gas line while digging in his yard. Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS (Prescott station), St. Croix Gas, Wisconsin DNR and Prescott Public Works Department responded. Residents adjacent to the site were evacuated. The gas line was repaired with no damage or injury to people.

Accidents

• William D. Simon, Prescott and Kathleen Palmer, Prescott, were involved in a two-vehicle crash with no injuries or road blockage at 6:34 a.m. June 2 at Broad and Cherry streets.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle crash between Emily E. Groth, 29, Menomonie and Jody R. Lawrence, Minneapolis, at 3:41 p.m. June 6 at Highways 10 and 29. Groth was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Beach shenanigans

Police were called to the Prescott beach because kids were pushing logs into the channel, creating navigation hazards. The logs were brought back to shore. Police also documented spray paint on the bathhouse.

Hilton Street happenings

• Officers could hear people yelling and swearing for police at 11:56 p.m. June 5 at Hilton and Hope streets. Apparently neighbors were arguing and ordered to return to their respective homes.

• Police were called for a dog locked in a running vehicle at 5:01 p.m. June 6 at 538 Hilton St. The dog opened the window, apparently, prior to police arrival.

• Police took a report of a possible domestic dispute/harassment at 5:09 p.m. June 6 at 538 Hilton St. Police were unable to contact the suspect.

Passed out in road

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male lying on the road at 4:28 a.m. June 11 at Dakota and Walnut streets. He was evaluated by EMS, who determined he was highly intoxicated. He was taken to his residence and turned over to a parent.

Miscellaneous

• Police located a semi parked on private property at 10:15 p.m. May 10 at 408 Lake St. The owner was intoxicated and said he would move it in the morning.

• Police found a 275-gallon IBC tote with a garden hose adaptor, possibly used as a pressure washer, at 7:15 a.m. May 13 at 221 Front St.

• At 12:52 p.m. May 25 at Borner Street and Orrin Road, police saw a juvenile female walking and screaming into her phone. She had allegedly been involved in an altercation at the school and left. She was taken back to the school and turned over to school officials.

• Police found an Eagan, Minn., woman sitting on the sidewalk at 12:16 a.m. May 27 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets. She said she slipped of the sidewalk and hurt her ankle on the curb. She was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., by EMS.

• Police were called to Prescott Middle School at 8:03 a.m. May 30 to speak with students about harassment issues.

• Two individuals were warned to stop jumping off the bridge at 1:24 p.m. June 3 in the 200 block of Broad Street.

• A resident at 1507 Hope St. was warned to stop working on a vehicle outside at 11:56 p.m. June 3 per an ordinance.

Traffic troubles

• Megan K. Bennig, 16, New Richmond, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. June 6 at Broad and Orange streets.

• Jennifer L. Pinion, Vadnais Heights, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 5:10 p.m. June 10 at Dexter and Jefferson streets.

• Brandon M. Gordon, 30, Marietta, Ga., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. June 10 at 1120 Highway 10.

• Snowell M. Landherr, Prior Lake, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m. June 10 at Jefferson and Warren streets.

• Jeffrey J. Warren, 48, Hudson, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. June 10 at 328 Lake St.

Arrests

• Brian J. Gillespie, 60, St. Paul, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were called to the No Name Saloon for a disorderly subject out in the street at 3:33 p.m. June 8.