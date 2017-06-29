Ellsworth police: Thefts continue in Ellsworth

Multiple thefts reported

• An Ellsworth resident reported a theft that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. June 16 and 5 a.m. June 17 at a residence in the 600 block of West Main Street. The resident reported that someone entered a truck and stole an iPad mini valued at $600.

• A woman reported her phone was stolen between 8 and 9:30 p.m. June 17 at Broz Bar after she left it on a table. The phone is a silver Samsung Galaxy 8 that is valued at $700. The woman reported the phone had a case that held multiple credit cards, her license, and cash. The phone was deactivated.

Man found in street

A man was found lying in the street with weak breath and multiple cuts on his head at 9:30 p.m. June 23 at Chestnut and Church streets. The man was transported by emergency medical services to River Falls Area Hospital.

Sign bending afoot?

Ellsworth police were called to McDonald's at 10:37 p.m. June 25 after a male was thought to be bending a sign in front of the building. The subject in question was not an employee of McDonald's and was not located. The signs in the front of the building appeared to be intact.