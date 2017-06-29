Ellsworth police: Thefts continue in Ellsworth
The following incidents were investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department June 19-25.
Propane tank blows up
A 20-pound propane cylinder blew up while 3 to 4 feet away from an active fire pit at 12:55 p.m. June 25. The cylinder blew up, sending shrapnel into various places including the neighbor's garage wall in the 100 block of South Plum Street. Citations will be mailed to the property owners.
Multiple thefts reported
• An Ellsworth resident reported a theft that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. June 16 and 5 a.m. June 17 at a residence in the 600 block of West Main Street. The resident reported that someone entered a truck and stole an iPad mini valued at $600.
• A woman reported her phone was stolen between 8 and 9:30 p.m. June 17 at Broz Bar after she left it on a table. The phone is a silver Samsung Galaxy 8 that is valued at $700. The woman reported the phone had a case that held multiple credit cards, her license, and cash. The phone was deactivated.
Man found in street
A man was found lying in the street with weak breath and multiple cuts on his head at 9:30 p.m. June 23 at Chestnut and Church streets. The man was transported by emergency medical services to River Falls Area Hospital.
Sign bending afoot?
Ellsworth police were called to McDonald's at 10:37 p.m. June 25 after a male was thought to be bending a sign in front of the building. The subject in question was not an employee of McDonald's and was not located. The signs in the front of the building appeared to be intact.