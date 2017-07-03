Ellsworth police: No trespassing at the new school
The following incidents were investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department June 25-29.
No trespassing please
Two Ellsworth juveniles, one age 15, the other 16, were issued citations for trespassing inside the site of the new Ellsworth Elementary School at 3:18 a.m. June 25. Both boys were released to their parents on the scene.
Suspicious people reported
A delivery driver at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery asked a police officer for assistance after seeing a male and female coming out of an abandoned building in the 400 block of East Wall Street at 6 a.m. June 27. The driver said both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants and ran into the woods. Police checked the area, but could not locate the pair.
Fender bender
Douglas Matzek, 69, Maiden Rock, collided with Gary Leonard, 81, Ellsworth, when he was turning into the Freedom gas station at 10:48 a.m. June 28. Matzek failed to see Leonard stopped to turn into the gas station and collided with the rear end of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Citation
Kari Johnson, 40, Ellsworth, was given a citation for being unable to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at Hill Street and Highway 10 at 10:18 a.m. June 29.