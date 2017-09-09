Pierce County circuit court -- criminal

Charles X.C. Dupey, 28, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Aug. 21. The charge stemmed from a June 22 incident in Prescott.

Austin G. Fritzinger, 24, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on two counts of felony bail jumping and a hit and run charge Aug. 21. The charges resulted from incidents Aug. 16 and 18 in River Falls.

Alexis K. Howard, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Aug. 21. The charge stemmed from an April 22 incident in River Falls.

Jennifer K. Johnson, 33, Ellsworth, posted a four $5,000 signature bond Aug. 21 on four separate cases in which she is charged with felony bail jumping (three counts), possess drug paraphernalia (two counts), criminal trespass to dwelling, battery, disorderly conduct, theft — movable property and felony possession of THC (second+ offense). The charges resulted from incidents May 16, May 24 and Aug. 19 in River Falls and Aug. 23 in Ellsworth.

Chelsea S. Jorgenson, 22, Hudson, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a resisting or obstructing an officer charge Aug. 21. The charge stemmed from a June 29 incident in River Falls.

Michael K. Koderick, 18, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Aug. 22. The charges resulted from an Aug. 10 incident in Ellsworth.

Cory A. Mandelkow, 29, Spring Valley, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install charges Aug. 21. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 19 incident in Spring Valley.

Neil E. Schneider, 24, Rosemount, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $200 cash bail on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Aug. 21. The charges resulted from an April 16 incident in Ellsworth.

Chance A. Wadsworth, 18, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a negligent handling of burning material charge Aug. 21. The charge stemmed from a June 25 incident in Ellsworth.

Cory J. Young, 34, Bay City, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on felony operator flee/elude officer, operating while revoked (alcohol related), resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts) charges Aug 25. The charges resulted from an Aug. 25 incident in the town of Hartland.

Closed cases

Joanna M. Beaulieu, 34, Eau Claire, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 Aug. 14. Information was filed on a resisting/failing to stop (as party to a crime) charge. The charges stemmed from an April 19 incident in Ellsworth.

Trevor J. Bevers, 26, Hudson, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Aug. 15. Two misdemeanor bail jumping charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from an April 27 incident in River Falls.

A criminal damage to property charge against Dennis R. Chacon, 66, River Falls, was dismissed Aug. 14 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 18, 2015 in River Falls.

Bridget N. Eisele, 35, Fond du Lac (Taycheedah Correctional Institution), was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to four months in jail Aug. 14. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 30 incident in River Falls.

Ricky J. Harriman, 59, Hager City, pleaded guilty to battery and entered a deferred judgment agreement Aug. 17. The charge stemmed from a July 15, 2016 incident in the town of Trenton.

Michala R. Husemann, 21, Hudson, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property and entered a deferred judgment agreement Aug. 14. The charge resulted from an April 7, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Matthew P. Jones, 19, Knapp, was convicted of two counts of possession of THC, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 Aug. 15. The charges stemmed from a March 9 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael S. Latessa, 35, Stillwater, Minn., was convicted of battery and fined $443 Aug. 15. The charge resulted from a July 2, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Sandra K. Linder, 57, Spring Valley, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and entered a deferred judgment agreement Aug. 15. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 21 incident in Spring Valley.

Caleb J. Pease, 31, River Falls, was convicted of possess amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Aug. 14. Substantial battery — intend bodily harm, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Jan. 16 and 21 in River Falls.

Arielle J. Prinzing, 25, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 Aug. 15. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 18 incident in River Falls.

Brandy A. Stewart, 38, Menomonie, was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Aug. 15 at a sentencing hearing. She was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia Jan. 19. The charge resulted from a Jan. 29, 2016 incident in Spring Valley.

Cody J. Tomfohrde, 24, Pine Island, Minn., was convicted of battery, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Aug. 14. Tomfohrde pleaded guilty to a substantial battery — intend bodily harm charge and entered a deferred judgment agreement. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 4, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Michael J. Weiss, 26, Elmwood, was convicted of OWI — second, sentenced to 40 days in jail with 10 days stayed pending successful completion of the IDIP Program, ordered to install ignition interlock and undergo an alcohol assessment and fined $1,429 Aug. 14. His license was revoked for 12 months. Operating while revoked (alcohol related) and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from an April 29 incident in Elmwood.

A disorderly conduct charge against Nina Abrahamson, 22, River Falls, was dismissed Aug. 21 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from an April 1, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Jeffrey M. Hamilton, 38, Minneapolis, was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Aug. 21 on a June 21 felony misappropriate ID info — obtain money conviction. The charge resulted from a Dec. 12, 2012 incident in the town of Maiden Rock.

Amanda R. Hildebrandt, 34, River Falls, was convicted of possess with intent — THC, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Aug. 21. Misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping and operating while revoked (alcohol related) charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Aug. 19, 2016 in the town of Trenton and March 8 in River Falls.

A felony bail jumping charge against Rebecca L. Holm, 21, Ellsworth, was dismissed Aug. 21 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charges resulted from a May 20, 2015 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

A possession of THC charge against Jeffrey B. Jablonski, 51, Red Wing, Minn., was dismissed Aug. 23 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from an April 12, 2016 incident in the town of Trenton.

OWI — fourth and possession of THC charges against Timm R. Jensen, 53, Amberg, were dismissed Aug. 23. The charges resulted from a June 14 incident in the town of Maiden Rock.

Bobbi J. Joliff, 44, Ellsworth, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer (two counts) and disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $1,514 Aug. 22. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 24, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Two felony forgery — uttering charges (as party to a crime) against Katina A. Remer, 32, Richfield, Minn., were dismissed Aug. 22. The charges resulted from incidents Feb. 16 and 18 in Prescott.