Arrests

• Angela Duffy, 40, Prescott, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 5 for operating after revocation (alcohol related) after a traffic stop at in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street. She was taken to Pierce County Jail and cited for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

• Michael Mason, 44, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation after a welfare check at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 6 at 120 S. Piety St. He was taken to jail after being evaluated at the hospital; he blew a .27 PBT reading.

• John Alwin, 51, River Falls, was arrested for a probation/parole violation and transported to the jail without incident at 9:46 a.m. Sept. 8 at 310 W. Main St.

• Aaron Schillinger, 35, Spring Valley, was arrested for a probation/parole violation at 1:21 p.m. Sept. 8 at 310 W. Main St.

• Samantha Duncan, 27, River Falls, was arrested for a probation/parole violation at 4:09 p.m. Sept. 8 at 310 W. Main St.

• Dean Johnson, 54, Ellsworth, was arrested for OWI — fifth after an alleged crash at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 10 at 855 Crosstown Road.

Rear-ending

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7:14 a.m. Sept. 6 at West Main and North Maple streets between Dustin L. Olson, 37, Ellsworth, and Jordan W. Schutz, 16, Ellsworth. Schutz had rear-ended Olson's vehicle while it was stopped for a red light. He said he couldn't see out of his windshield due to it being fogged up. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and had insurance. Schutz was cited for cloudiness on windshield.

Disorderly conduct

Police were made aware of a fight between two juveniles at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 7 at Ellsworth High School. Police spoke with the juveniles and the person who broke up the fight. Charges will be referred for disorderly conduct.

Extra patrol at old junior high

Extra patrol was requested at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 7 by a complainant who said kids "mess around" in the old junior high school parking lot and leave the lot at high rates of speed. The complainant was worried pedestrians could be injured.

Drugged?

A woman called police at 11:24 a.m. Sept. 9 and reported that she thinks someone put something in her drink while out the night before at 325 W. Main St. She said she could see white, crystal-like powder in her glass and collected a sample by dipping her finger in the glass, which she put in a cigarette box. The sample was turned in to police. She said this has happened to her approximately five times at the establishment and that her head started hurting about a half hour after the first drink. She reported vomiting the next morning and feeling very dizzy/drunk after one drink. She was advised to go to the doctor.

Pick up driver needs ride too

Police arrested a driver for OWI at 4:58 a.m. Sept. 10 at Third Street and Cascade Avenue in River Falls; after the suspect was brought to the jail in Ellsworth, police were called there because the person who had arrived to pick up the subject appeared to be intoxicated herself. She told police she had been drinking the night prior around 6 p.m., but had been home sick throwing up. A PBT test registered a .11 reading; a second test registered a .077. She was advised to contact a sober ride to get them both home.

Domestic incident

A domestic incident was reported at 1:29 p.m. Sept. 10 at a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street. The alleged victim declined to complete a written statement, but told police the suspect's arm had been across her throat constricting her airway, and that she had been slapped. A suspect was identified.