• Deputies responded Sept. 7 to 410th Avenue and Highway 63 in Ellsworth for a dog in the roadway. A deputy found the dog and returned it to its owner.

• An injured hawk was found Sept. 8 at W12799 Highway 10 in Prescott. A deputy responded and found someone had placed the bird in a box. A game warden was notified of the incident, along with the raptor center in Wabasha, Minn.

• A dog bite was reported Sept. 10 at W3523 850th Ave. in Spring Valley. A deputy was unable to find the dogs believed involved in the incident.

Traveling salesmen complaint

Deputies responded at 8:51 p.m. Sept. 6 to Main Street in Elmwood for a complaint about door-to-door salesmen. The deputy learned the men were selling vacuum cleaners. They were advised to seek permits and to choose better times to conduct sales.

Hello, there

A deputy on patrol Sept. 4 checked on a group of motorcycles waving him down on Highway 35 in Hager City. There was no problem. They just wanted to say hi.

Threats? 'Forget it'

Officers took a threats complaint Sept. 5 at N1090 825th St. in Hager City. Upon meeting with a deputy, the complainant, who sounded intoxicated to the officer, said "forget it," suggesting there was no longer a problem.

Traffic trouble

• A deputy on patrol Sept. 4 stopped a semi-trailer at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City. The driver of the semi, suspected in a Red Wing hit and run, was ticketed for multiple offenses.

• A dump truck tipped over at 2:49 p.m. Sept. 7 at 90th Street and County Road U in Plum City. The truck, which was loaded with gravel, sustained minor damage to its box.

• A deputy stopped a speeder at 12:56 a.m. at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI. A passenger was arrested for a suspected probation violation.

• A deputy responded to a driving complaint at 2:59 a.m. at Third Street and Cascade Avenue in River Falls. The driver was found and was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• Deputies assisted with traffic control at 1:27 p.m. Sept. 10 on North Broad Street in Prescott while the lift bridge was experiencing problems.

• A deputy checked on Sept. 10 on a report of a man drinking and driving with children in Elmwood. The deputy spoke with the man on the phone after the children were dropped off. The man was uncooperative and hung up.

Arrests

• Deputies responded at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 9 to W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth for an unwanted person. Deputies learned the person had a St. Croix County warrant and was arrested.

• Deputies responded Sept. 10 to W9898 290th Ave. in Hager City for a disorderly person. A woman there was later arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Fights in Ellsworth, River Falls

• Deputies were sent at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 9 to W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth for a fight. No one there wished to provide statements. One man was given a courtesy ride home.

• Deputies assisted River Falls police with a fight at 2:19 a.m. at 128 N. Main St.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. Sept. 4 to 621 Main St. in Plum City for a juvenile complaint. A father was attempting to get his child to come out from under a bridge. The deputy helped address "several issues."

• Property damage was reported Sept. 8 at N1027 530th St. in Bay City.

• A deputy assisted River Falls police and EMS crews Sept. 8 at N7130 810th St. for an unresponsive male. The deputy reported seeing suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Bernard H. Fredrickson Jr., 55, Plum City, struck vehicle driven by Joan A. Nabbefeld, 62, Plum City, while she was backing out into traffic at 9:22 a.m. Aug. 29 on First Street in Plum City. No injuries or citations.

• Vehicles driven by Steven J. Parson, 66, Hammond, and Sharon A. Zielke, 73, Glidden, Wis., collided at 11:42 p.m. Aug. 30 at Highway 10 and 610th Street in the town of Ellsworth. Zielke, who was transported with minor injuries, admitted to pulling out in front of Parson's vehicle, a semi. The semi was transporting hydrogen peroxide, but no hazardous material was released as a result of the crash.

• Vehicle driven by Lisa K. Olson, 55, Ellsworth, struck a horse in traffic at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove. Olson was not injured. The horse was later found uninjured.