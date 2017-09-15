Johnson — also known by the last name Heidtke — was indicted by a grand jury following an IRS criminal investigation into activities at Paradigm Services Inc., where she was co-founder, vice president and treasurer. The New Richmond-based company provides group homes and home health care to adults with physical and mental disabilities, according to a news release.

Prosecutors allege taxes withheld from Paradigm employees’ paychecks from 2011 to 2013 were not turned over to the IRS. The total amount was $240,528, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Johnson committed mail fraud “related to a scheme to defraud PSI.” Johnson allegedly misappropriated $197,230 in PSI funds for her personal use. The indictment states those funds were coded by Johnson as corporate expenses but were spent on meals, entertainment, clothing and other items.

The mail fraud counts each carry 20-year maximum penalties in federal court. Each tax-related count carries a maximum penalty of five years.