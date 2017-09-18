PRESCOTT POLICE: BB guns, unruly motel guests, and more

• Police were called at 5:10 a.m. to the 100 block of Borner Street where three juveniles had been allegedly playing "ding-dong ditch" since 4:30 a.m. Police did not locate the trio.

• Two kids were reportedly discharging a BB gun at 10:37 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Shane Park Circle. Police spoke with the ids and a parent, advising shooting a BB gun in city limits is illegal.

• Police were called at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 18 to the River Heights Motel for a possible domestic. Upon arrival, they found a heavily intoxicated female who, according to witnesses, fell over while standing. She was evaluated by EMS, but refused transport.

Motel drama

• Police were called at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 4 to the River Heights Motel, where a complainant said a red motorcycle drove right next to her as he left. The driver, Troy M. Wierson, 34, Hastings, Minn., was cited for multiple traffic offenses once found. Jeremy P. Fredline, 33, Eau Claire, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Police were called at 9:27 a.m. Aug. 19 to the River Heights Motel to assist staff with ejecting a guest. The guest refused to leave the property. Once he left peacefully, another guest was transported by EMS due to severe intoxication.

Traffic troubles

• Douglas A. Hart, 51, Hastings, Minn., was cited for operating with no headlights on after a traffic stop at 11:03 p.m. Aug. 5 at Cherry Street and Highway 10. The vehicle was parked at Point Douglas beach and Smart Ride was called to give them a ride home.

• Trevor D. Hei, 25, Prescott, was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal after a traffic stop at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 6 at Canton Road and Riverwood Street. The vehicle allegedly ran a red light at Highway 10 and Cherry Street.

• Hunter J. Geidl, 20, Minnetonka, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 12 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Judson D. Foster, 23, Winona, Minn., was cited for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Aug. 13 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

• Stephanie L. Cox, 42, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 17 at Jefferson and Monroe streets.

• James P. Hubbard, 45, New Richmond, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 300 block of Lake Street.

• Nicholas J. Nimtz, 25, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Jared R. Johnson, 20, Newport, Minn., was cited for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:16 a.m. at Cherry Street and Highway 10.

• Jason S. George, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 18 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Scott T. Hirschi, 59, Andover, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 18 at Jefferson and Warren streets.

• Keenan D. Roberts, 20, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:03 p.m. Aug. 18 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

• Shantel M. Stiles, 26, Prescott, was cited for operating without insurance after a traffic stop for speeding at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 18 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

• Three complainants appeared at the police station at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 20, wanting to file driving complaints on each other over an incident which allegedly occurred on Highway 61 in Minnesota. They were advised to contact a Minnesota police department.

• Lisa M. Rafaelli, 54, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at Broad Street and Highway 10.

• Alexander R. Doffing, 18, Prescott, was cited for an illegally parked vehicle (on a sidewalk) at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 500 block of Kinnickinnic Street.

• Colleen J. Winkler, 57, Prescott, was cited for stop/stand in road after parking a minivan with a trailer in the lane of traffic at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 24 at Broad and Orange streets.

• Crystal L. Moen, 29, Lakeland, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 25 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Amy A. Dupont, 37, Edina, Minn., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC after a traffic stop for a burned out license plate lamp at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Highway 35 and 570th Avenue.

• Blake D. Jacobson, 22, Prescott, was cited for an out head lamp after at traffic stop for speeding at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of Highway 10.

• Garrett J. McComb, 25, Otsego, Minn., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for speeding at 1:30 a.m. at Highway 25 and 570th Avenue.

• Todd R. Ames, 47, Prescott, was cited for operating after revocation after a traffic stop at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 27 at Linn and St. Croix streets.

• Daniel R. Carr, 30, Prescott, was cited for operating without insurance following a traffic stop for a cracked windshield obstructing view at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 28 at Canton and Henry streets.

• Alexandria C. Bush, 25, Prescott, was cited for operating after suspension after a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Highway 29 and Eagle Ridge Drive.

• Peter D. Urmann, 24, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 5:36 p.m. Sept. 1 at Jefferson and Warren streets.

• Richard A. Beardmore, 60, River Falls, was cited after a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m. Sept. 2 at Court and Orange streets.

• Adam P. Gierl, 34, River Falls, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:49 a.m. Sept. 3 at highways 10 and 29.

• Tarrance D. Hardie, 23, St. Paul, was cited for speeding, no valid driver's license and possession of THC after a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 4 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Nathan J. Holdorf, Prescott, was cited for underage possession of tobacco, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage transport of alcohol after a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone at 7:36 a.m. Sept. 7 at Gibbs and Kinnickinnic streets.

• William J. Ruwe, 72, Burnsville, Minn., was cited for imprudent speed after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 9 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

Domestic arrests

• Steven L. Jacobs, 38, Somerset, was arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary—building or dwelling, false imprisonment and probation hold after police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street at 7:27 a.m. Aug. 6.

• Joseph A. Perry, 35, Prescott, was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery or threat to judge after police were called by a someone asking for help, who then hung up, at 3:49 a.m. Sept. 9. Police responded to the 1000 block of Canton Street, where they determined a domestic incident had occurred. Perry was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, while Ashley A. Werner, 32, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct and littering.

Accidents

• Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 11 at Flora and Walnut streets between Erica E. Keezer, 47, Prescott, and Diane Olson, 75, Prescott.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Broad Street between Benjamin M. Chen, Cottage Grove, Minn., and Robbie A. Hoikka, 19, Prescott. One vehicle was attempting to stop for pedestrians, and the other vehicle was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. Hoikka, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance. No one was injured.

• A two-vehicle crash between Charles R. Robinson, 34, Prescott, and Arie A. Vanhoomissen, 32, Clam Falls, was reported at 10:33 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Broad Street.

• One rider was evaluated and released by EMS after a motorcycle crash at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 2 near the 1400 block of North Acres Road. Danielle M. Turner, 30, Prescott, sustained undisclosed injuries.

Possible arson

Police were called to the scene of a structure fire at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 19 at 166 Borner St. The fire was along the base of the garage door and southwest corner of the home. The home was unoccupied at the time and the fire reported by a neighbor, who had been alerted to the flames by his 2-year-old son. The fire, which appears to be arson, remains under investigation.

Arrests

• Tiffaney W. Catlin, 28, Prescott, was arrested on a warrant after receiving a warning for being in a park after hours with another individual at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 21 at Freedom Park. She was also cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Danny D. McGowen, 62, Robbinsdale, Minn., was arrested for OWI-first after a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. Aug. 26 at Broad Street and Highway 10.

• Alexis M. Aiple, 20, Lindstrom, Minn., was arrested on a warrant at 5:03 p.m. Aug. 28 at 918 Pine St., after police responded there for a domestic.

• Brandon D. Flisram, 21, Prescott, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct at 7:52 p.m. Aug. 28 at 143 Broad St. following a welfare check.

• David E. Keller, 70, Roberts, was arrested for OWI-first after a traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 2 at Highway 10 and Locust Street. Keller was stopped for going straight from a left turn only lane.

• Toni L. Yarrington, 31, Hastings, Minn., was arrested for a probation violation at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1005 Eagle Ridge Drive. She was taken to Pierce County Jail.

Kidnapping

Police were called at 11:27 a.m. Aug. 20 for a kidnapping report following several police contacts with the father over a custody dispute. The father, Michael R. Parmeter, Stanley, N.D., was located with the child at MSP airport. He was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail.

Critter patrol

Police were called to the 800 block of Canton Street at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 6 for a report of a dog attacking another dog. The attacked dog required veterinary attention. The attacking dog's owner said her dad was babysitting when the incident occurred.

Sticky fingers

A complainant reported a stolen gun at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 10 at 878 Jefferson St.

Miscellaneous

• A report of attempted forgery/fraud was reported at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 25 at First national Bank.

• Two bicycles were found lying in the street at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 300 block of South Gibbs Street. They were taken to the police department for pick up or donation. Also found was a piece of wood with a lock on it, possibly from a burglary the week prior.

• Police responded to Carbone's Pizzeria at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 27 for an out of control intoxicated man who was told to vacate the property or he'd be arrested.

• Police were called to a vandalism complaint at the trailer court on Canton Street at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 1. Police spoke with the complainant and kids involved. The issue was resolved.

• Police checked on an individual at 12:44 a.m. Sept. 3 at 236 Broad St. who was slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps. He reported being very tired and fell asleep.

• Police were called to help at vehicle at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 2 at Freedom Valu Center's car wash that had gotten stuck on the power support cable while backing out of the car wash. Police used the vehicle jack to raise it high enough to remove the cable. There was no damage to the vehicle or the cable.

• POlice checked on a woman at 3:03 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Orrin Road who had been dropped off and didn't know where she was. Smart Ride was called and picked her up to bring her home to Woodbury.

• Police were dispatched to the lift bridge at 1:18 p.m. Sept. 10, which was stuck in the up position. Police assisted with traffic direction until service was restored.