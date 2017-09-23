Ellsworth police: Batting cage parts stolen

Stolen batting cage reported

The bottom anchoring system for a batting cage was reported stolen from the 100 block of West Grove Street at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 11. The complainant stated the last known sighting was three to four weeks prior. The part stolen was a cable that ran around the whole bottom of batting cage that kept the net in place, plus chains that connected the cable stolen to the posts.

Arrests

• Warren Harer, 38, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation in the 300 block of West Main Street at 9:02 a.m. Sept. 11. Harer was transported to jail without incident.

• Jason Huppert, 37, Bay City, was arrested for a probation violation in the 300 block of West Main Street at 9:10 a.m. Sept. 12. Huppert was transported to jail without incident.

You have to pay for that

A woman put $40 worth of gas into her car at Super America and drove off without paying after the cashier didn't accept a money order at 7:31 p.m. Sept. 11. The woman stated she would be back in 15 minutes with money to pay but never did.

Dumpster diver

An individual stealing aluminum cans from the Pierce County Recycling Center's bins was reported at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 12. The individual has yet to be found, but a Dodge truck has been seen there many times.

Citations

• Colton Ryan, 18, Bay City, was issued a citation and a fine after allegedly spinning his tires and causing chunks of asphalt to come onto Grant Street at 3:02 p.m. Sept. 12.

• Andrew Kilgore, 18, Menomonie, was issued a citation for a detective light and issued warnings for speeding and passing in a no pass zone at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 17. Kilgore was traveling east on Highway 10 where he passed another vehicle turning onto Pond Street, crossing the double yellow centerline.

• Lance Jakes, 32, Ellsworth, was given a citation for no proof of insurance at 3:49 a.m. Sept. 18. Jakes was pulled over at Crosstown and Railroad avenues for having expired registration and was unable to provide his insurance information.

• Steven Wood, 47, Bay City, was cited for speeding near Crosstown and Railroad avenues at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 18. Wood said he was aware he was speeding and was unable to provide proof of insurance.

• Justin Coulson, 35, Ellsworth, was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 6:08 a.m. Sept. 18. Coulson was stopped near Crosstown and Railroad avenues for speeding and for an unpaid ticket.

Minor fender bender

A minor two-vehicle accident occurred in the 100block of West Main Street at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 13 when Dalton Yarrington, 21, Ellsworth, backed into a vehicle owned by Chad Stevenson, 27, Red Wing. Yarrington struck the right front fender of Stevenson's unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

Duffle bag taken from vehicle

A duffle bag full of clothing was stolen from a vehicle sometime between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. at 1:53 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 1oo block of South Maple Street. The complainant stated the value of the clothing and sleeping bag stolen was between $200-$250.