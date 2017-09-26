Blown tires lead to tickets for big rig

How overweight?

The rig, found disabled Sept. 7 on Highway 10 near the Pierce-Pepin county line, was determined to have a gross weight of 165,900 pounds. Its legal gross weight? Less than half that — 80,000 pounds, according to a Pepin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Pepin County deputies brought in the Wisconsin State Patrol after the heavy towing company was unable to lift the semi unit, which was bound for Neenah from St. Paul. A photo of the trailer posted to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office shows it was filled with scrap metal.

Eventually, a 50-ton rotator tow truck came to the scene and got the trailer's rear end raised. However, authorities were alarmed by "extreme flexing of the frame and the potential for a catastrophic failure of the trailer frame system," prompting extra blocks and jacks to be deployed in completing the tire changing, according to the Facebook post.

After being weighed on a set of portable State Patrol scales, it was determined all but the rig's steering tires "were significantly exceeding the tire manufacturer's maximum tire weight rating," the post states.

"Some of the tires were carrying more than double the allowable weight allowed by the tire manufacturer's rating," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities escorted the semi four miles away to be offloaded.

The rig's driver was cited for failure to place emergency warning devices on a stopped vehicle, which had been partially inside a Highway 10 traffic lane for 10 hours before law enforcement was contacted.

The company, which was not listed in the post, was ticketed for an axle-group overload violation. According to Wisconsin court records, a ticket for violating highway weight limits was issued Sept. 7 in Pepin County by the State Patrol to Neenah-based Valley Express.