Warrant arrest leads to 6-hour police standoff in Woodville

Multiple agencies responded after 9 a.m. to a home on the 700 block of Lilac Drive to serve an arrest warrant for Lawrence J. Thomas of Eau Claire who is accused of failing to appear in court on drug-related charges in Eau Claire County.

Upon arrival, police said Thomas was in the home’s attic and threatened suicide by hanging and suicide by law enforcement, leading to a six-hour standoff with authorities from Woodville, Baldwin and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office.

Officers and deputies negotiated with Thomas and eventually took him into custody without further incident, according to Woodville police. Emergency Medical Services evaluated him after his arrest.

According to court records, Thomas has open bail-jumping charges in Eau Claire County, as well as other drug-related charges, both felonies. His criminal record includes prior drug charges and a 2015 battery conviction in St. Croix County.

According to Woodville police, several agencies responded to the home due to Thomas’ criminal history.

Woodville Police Chief Lori Hetfeld said no officers suffered any serious injuries. There was no immediate threat to the public Monday, she said.

Authorities said Thomas could face added charges for resisting arrest. No charges were filed as of Monday afternoon.