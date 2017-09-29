Prescott Police: BB guns, unruly motel guests, and more

Sticky fingers

Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad workers reported theft of tools at 10:03 a.m. Sept. 20 at Kinnickinnic and Second streets.

Critter Patrol

• Police were called at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 20 to 1354 Ash St. for a dead dog found in the garage. The dog appeared to be an older shepherd mix, with no tags or signs of trauma.

• A complainant reported at 3:22 p.m. Sept. 21 that her juvenile son had been bitten by a dog on James Street the previous day. A quarantine order was given to the owner of the dog, who did not appear vicious.

Failed compliance checks

• A clerk at 1003 Campbell St. sold tobacco to a minor during a compliance check at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 21. The business owner was contacted.

• During a Pierce County Health Department compliance check at 5:51 p.m. Sept. 21, a clerk sold tobacco to a minor at 1120 Highway 10.

• A clerk at 236 Broad St. sold tobacco to a minor at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 21 during a Pierce County Health Department compliance check.

Traffic troubles

• Vincent D. Spera, 25, Baltimore, Maryland, was cited for expired registration after a traffic stop for speeding at 9:46 p.m. Sept. 18 at Campbell Street and Orrin Road.

• Denise Daniel, 51, Ellsworth, was cited for possession of THC after a traffic stop for a suspended driving status at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at Dexter Street and Highway 10. When police stopped her, the smell of marijuana was detected in the car. Daniel allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and admitted to still having it in the vehicle.

• Tucker J. Bohmbach, 33, Red Wing, Minnesota, was cited for operating without a valid driver's license at 11:29 p.m. Sept. 18 at Dexter Street and Highway 35 after a traffic stop for speeding.

• Cody R. Morth, 24, Hager City, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:21 a.m. Sept. 20 at Dexter Street and Highway 10.

• After a traffic stop for speeding at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cherry Street and Highway 10, Hunter C. Waldemarsen, 18, St. Paul, was cited for speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. A passenger, Camryn A. Borrego, 19, St. Paul, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael H. Beaudry, 22, St. Paul, was cited for speeding and operating without a valid driver's license after a traffic stop for speeding at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cherry and Lake streets.

• Andrew J. Krahenbuhl, 24, Hammond, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 23 at Highway 10 and Ellen Street.

• Kenneth A. Sorneson, 75, Apple Valley, Minnesota, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 23 at Eagle Ridge Drive and Highway 10.

• Salome N. Dolo, 25, Mankato, Minnesota, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop for going 56 mph in a 30 mph zone at 1:42 p.m. Sept. 23 at Highway 10 and Cherry Street.

• Jody P. Wynen, 32, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 23 at Jefferson and Monroe streets.

• Jacob M. Brynjulfson, 19, Alma, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 23 at 570th Avenue and Highway 35.

• Patrick C. Nelson, 35, Minneapolis, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Sept. 23 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Timothy A. Stearns, 31, Gilbert, Iowa, was cited for parking in a no parking zone at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 24 at Broad and Orange streets.

• Thomas G. Seidel, 63, Woodbury, Minnesota, was cited for parking too long in a 15-minute parking zone at 2:38 p.m. Sept. 24 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Corey J. Krech, 20, Woodbury, Minnesota, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC after a traffic stop for expired registration at at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 24 at Lake Street and Highway 10.