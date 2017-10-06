• A woman waved down police at 2:56 a.m. Sept. 25 at N1090 825th St. because she wanted a ride home. She was advised to call a taxi.

Sticky fingers

• A boat was reported stolen at 11:02 a.m. Sept. 25 at W9710 290th Ave. in Hager City..

• A complainant reported a check stolen from a mailbox at 4:53 p.m. Sept. 25 at N3470 Highway 63, Hager City.

• Police took a theft report concerning a recently terminated employee at 3:56 p.m. Sept. 26 at N6890 1230th St., Prescott.

• Police were called at 1:25 p.m. Oct. 1 to W3541 Highway 35, Maiden Rock, for a suspicious male, who was arrested for disorderly conduct and theft.

Attack in the yard?

Police assisted at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at W7305 Highway 29, where a juvenile girl was found outside on the lawn unconscious. She told police she thinks she was pushed from behind by an unknown person. Her ex-boyfriend had allegedly made threats earlier that he was going to beat her up but there was no evidence that anyone but family and workmen were present on the property.

Critter patrol

• A woman reported her horse being neglected by a boarding facility at 4:09 p.m. Sept. 26 at W5350 490th Ave., Ellsworth. She said she will seek vet attention and will remove her horse from the facility.

• At 4:50 p.m. Sept. 27, police were called to W5905 Highway 10, Ellsworth, for a found dog. The town chair picked up the dog while the complainant was arrested for a felony warrant.

• Cattle were reported missing at 8:53 p.m. Sept. 27 from N6616 County Road O, River Falls. They were believed to have escaped a fence and headed into a nearby corn field.

• Police removed a dog who had been hit by a car from the roadway near N4376 County Road DD at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 29. The dog was dead upon arrival. The owner was notified.

• Two men allegedly admiring baby goats were reported at 2:31 p.m. Sept. 30 at W8029 810th Ave., River Falls as suspicious. The men said they stopped to look at goats along a shared driveway where they were staining a house.

Domestic disputes

• Police responded to a possible domestic incident in progress at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 27 at W5253 Highway 63, Spring Valley. The female complainant said she wanted a male to leave. He was gone upon arrival.

Illegal dumping

• A complainant at 300 Court Road, Plum City, notified police of a garbage dumping complaint at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 27. Four tires and a free sign had been placed in her yard. There are no known suspects. The woman said she'd try to get rid of the tires herself.

• Numerous bags and boxes of garbage were found at 4:14 pm. Sept. 30 in a ravine at 300th Street and County Road S. Contact was made with a name found on paperwork at the scene. They were told to clean up the mess.

Wanted

Deputies were told to be on the look out for a vehicle allegedly involved in a car vs. pedestrian accident and involved in a robbery, at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 27. Deputies located the vehicle and detained the suspect until St. Croix County deputies arrived to investigate.

Sexual assault

Police were dispatched to River Falls Area Hospital at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28 for the possible sexual assault of a vulnerable adult at W3454 850th Ave., Spring Valley.

Property damage

• Police called to W5348 780th Ave., Spring Valley, witnessed property damage to a fence near the roadway at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 28.

• Police spoke to juveniles out toilet papering at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 28 at County Road QQ and Highway 10 near Prescott. The vehicle was parked along the highway; they were told to stop and clean up the mess.

• A complainant reported shaving cream sprayed on his driveway at 3:41 p.m. Sept. 29 at N6384 1297th St., Prescott.

• A man reported damage to his truck at 3:33 a.m. Sept. 30 at N7970 650th St., River Falls. The tires appeared to be slashed.

• A boat sustained water damage after its plug was removed., reported at 9:34 a.m. a.m. Sept. 20 at N650 825th St., Hager City.

• A vandalism to vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sept. 30 at N6096 530th St., Ellsworth. The damage allegedly occurred sometime the previous night.

• Two mailboxes were hit, reported at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 30 at N5010 410th St., Ellsworth, sometime between 9 and 10 a.m., presumably by a shopper delivery person.

• A vehicle was allegedly hit by a bullet, reported at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at N8061 410th St., Spring Valley. Interviews and photos were collected.

On the green

PCSO assisted Ellsworth police with an intoxicated driver found on the golf course (W6920 Golf Course Lane, Ellsworth) at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 29. Photos were taken.

Just using the bathroom

A man using the bathroom at Plummer Concrete at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 29 was cause for suspicion. The man said he had asked an employee for permission and was walking back to his storage unit when police arrived.

Miscellaneous

• Police assisted Maiden Rock Township at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 25 with a tree in the roadway at 380th and 385th streets.

• A resident at N8481 690th St., River Falls, reported at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 25 that people in a white van were trying to sell meat. The police checked the area but couldn't locate the van.

• An unresponsive male was found at 4:07 a.m. Sept. 27 at N6102 740th St., Ellsworth. He was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

• A deputy on patrol struck a deer at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 27 at County Road K and Highway 35.

• A man was arrested for OWI — sixth and several drug-related charges at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 30 at W3405 160th Ave., Maiden Rock.

• A fight was reported at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 1 at W2225 Highway 29 Spring Valley.

• A possible fight was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 30 at W6390 Highway 35, Bay City. Parties involved were uncooperative.

• Police investigated an assault at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 30 at W7612 165th Ave., Hager City. Several subjects were interviewed and evidence gathered.

Accidents

• A vehicle, driven by Christopher L. Kelley, 24, Hager City, was heading northbound at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 26 at 450th Ave. and 750th St. near Ellsworth when it failed to stop at a stop sign prior to crossing 450th Avenue. A vehicle driven by Brian P. O'Connell, 68, Ellsworth, was traveling westbound on 450th Avenue and the two collided in the intersection. The first vehicle slid sideways and entered the ditch; the O'Connell vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. All three (Kristie O'Connell was a passenger in Brian's vehicle) were transported by ambulance. Kelley was cited for operate without valid license, fail stop/stop sign, non-registration of auto and operate motor vehicle without insurance.

• A vehicle, driven by Lisa K. Olson, 55, Ellsworth, collided with a horse at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 5 while westbound on Highway 10 just west of 1090th Street. The crash scratched the hood and passenger side quarter panel, broke off the antenna and passenger mirror. The horse was found behind a shed; it was a small pony and had no injuries. The owner said the pony was able to get out by pushing the gate open. Olson reported no injuries; there was minor damage to the SUV she was driving.

• A vehicle, driven by Steven A. Lindquist, 28, Hastings, Minnesota, was heading northbound on County Road D, north of 330th Avenue in the town of Hartland at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 16, when it went into the east ditch, spun around and came to rest facing south. When police arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied; the driver had fled from the scene. Contact was eventually made with him; he told police he had been lighting a cigarette when he went off the road. EMS evaluated the driver, who was not transported. The vehicle was towed. He was cited for operating after suspension and failure to keep vehicle under control.

• A vehicle, driven by Hannah L. Biros, 22, River Falls, was heading south on County Road F just north of 870th Avenue in the town of Clifton at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 16 when the driver stated she fell asleep and left the roadway on the east side. She went through a ditch and rolled her vehicle back onto the roadway, which slid onto its roof. No injuries were reported at the scene. The vehicle was totaled.