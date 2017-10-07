Ellsworth police: Clean up that junk

• Kenneth Gulbranson, 61, Ellsworth, was cited for a junk ordinance violation at 10:38 a.m. Sept. 25.

• Cheryl DeGross, 52, Ellsworth, was cited for a junk ordinance violation at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 25. DeGross' yard was supposedly littered with several vehicles with flat tires and missing parts in the driveway.

• Jennifer Maday, 56, Ellsworth, was cited for a junk ordinance violation at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25. Maday was previously given a notice to clean up the area and failed to do so.

Wrong way

Preston Furlong, 16, Ellsworth, was given a citation after allegedly spinning his tires in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street heading the wrong way down a one-way street at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 28.

OWI arrest on golf course

Gene Jeske, 59, Red Wing, Minnesota, was arrested for OWI after police found Jeske operating his vehicle near the first hole of the Ellsworth County Club golf course at 4:37 a.m. Sept. 29. Police say the vehicle Jeske was operating turned down the roadway to the parking lot, but then could be seen traveling behind the trees near the first hole. After being pulled over, Jeske said he was trying "to avoid 18 wheelers." Jeske said he was trying to get to Le Seuer, Minnesota, and was unaware what city he was in.

Traffic troubles

• Luis Flores-Morica, 28, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a license and speeding at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 29. Flores-Morica stated he didn't have a license and provided prior proof of a citation for operating without a license.

• Robert Mader, 53, Plum City, was cited for expired registration at 10:02 p.m. Sept. 29.

Outstanding warrant arrest

Joshua Reeverts, 21, Beldenville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 11:02 p.m. Sept. 30. Reeverts was transported to Pierce County Jail.

Snickers stolen, screaming leads to arrest

Brian Gillespie, 60, Plum City, was arrested for disorderly conduct and retail theft at 10:36 p.m. Oct. 1. Police were called to Holiday Gas Station after Gillespie began yelling in the store and stole two Snickers bars. Gillespie was irate and yelling at the window of the store upon police arrival. He began yelling in the face of the officer, demanding a ride home, with police asking Gillespie to step back. The Holiday Station employee stated he had been at the store earlier and had taken a cigar as well. Gillespie was transported to Pierce County Jail.