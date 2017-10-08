Pierce county criminal court

Brandon L. Hanvelt, 26, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Sept. 18. He also posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges. The charges resulted from incidents June 18 and July 8 in Ellsworth.

Scott E. Horstmann, 41, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Sept. 18. The charge stemmed from a June 24 incident in the town of Trenton.

Brian L. Tschida, 32, River Falls, was ordered to post $2,000 cash bond on felony possess with intent — amphetamine, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony possession of electric weapon, felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia (two) charges Sept. 19. The charges resulted from incidents Aug. 31 in the town of Hartland and Sept. 15 in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Closed cases

Darrian J.M. Brown, 20, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 Sept. 18. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 23 incident in River Falls.

Misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges against Wendy S. Cook, 55, Spring Valley, were dismissed Sept. 19. The charges resulted from incidents April 30, 2016 in Ellsworth and Sept. 27, 2016 in the town of Gilman.

Garrett K. DeBuse, 22, Northfield, Minnesota, was convicted of theft of library material and possession of THC, sentenced to two years of probation, fined $443 and ordered to pay $623.06 in restitution Sept. 19. The charges stemmed from an April 3 incident in River Falls.

Second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct charges against Daniel J. Donahue, 68, River Falls, were dismissed Sept. 19. The charges resulted from an Aug. 20, 2015 incident in River Falls.

A felony burglary — building or dwelling charge against Jeremy P. Fredline, 33, Hastings, Minnesota, was dismissed Sept. 19. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 3 incident in Ellsworth.

The court revoked a deferred prosecution agreement Sept. 18 with Tiffany L. Frye, 28, Spring Valley, stemming from a 2016 disorderly conduct guilty plea. Frye was fined $484. The charge resulted from a May 1, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Alexis K. Howard, 20, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 Sept. 19. The charge stemmed from an April 22 incident in River Falls.

A disorderly conduct charge against Cassandra R. Isker, 29, River Falls, was dismissed Sept. 19. The charge resulted from a March 27 incident in River Falls.

Pedro R. Johnson, 38, St. Paul, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Sept. 19. Possession of an electric weapon and possession of THC charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 22 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Virginia Kiesow, 24, Menomonie, was sentenced to five months in jail at a probation revocation hearing Sept. 19. Kiesow was on probation after an Aug. 22, 2016 battery conviction. The charge resulted from a March 21, 2016 incident in Spring Valley.

Two felony burglary — cargo portion of truck/trailer charges and one count of theft — movable property against Kenneth W. Klinke, 37, St. Paul, were dismissed Sept. 22. The charges stemmed from a july 20, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges against Jeffery W. Lakela, 59, Prescott, were dismissed Sept. 22 upon successful completion of a deferred prosecution agreement. The charges resulted from a Nov. 2, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Patrice C. Letexier, 51, Bay City, was convicted of possession of THC and fined $443 Sept. 18. A felony possession of methamphetamine charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a July 27, 2016 incident in the town of Trenton.

An issue of worthless checks charge against Amanda M. Simmons, 37, Fox Lake, was dismissed Sept. 20. The charge resulted from a June 4, 2010 incident in Plum City.

Michael J. Stewart, 47, Spring Valley, was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to jail time served Sept. 19. The charge stemmed from a May 8 incident in the town of Gilman.

Possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of a controlled substance charges against Crystal J. Thompson, 33, Hager City, were dismissed Sept. 18 upon completion of a deferred judment agreement. The charge resulted from a Sept. 23, 2014 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

A disorderly conduct charge against Chad M. Unger, 47, River Falls, was dismissed Sept. 18. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 16 incident in River Falls.

Joseph H. Winger, 31, Burnsville, Minnesota, was sentenced to seven years of probation and nine months in jail and fined $518 at a Sept. 18 sentencing hearing. He was convicted of manufacture/deliver amphetamine and manufacture/deliver amphetamine (as party to a crime) March 30. The charges resulted from incidents April 5, 8, 13 and 20, 2016 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Deferred prosecution

Jonathon R. Fischer, 34, South St. Paul, Minnesota, entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a guilty plea to possess drug paraphernalia Sept. 19. The charge stemmed from a May 18, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Steven M. Rinker 49, River Falls, entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a guilty plea to disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges Sept. 19. The charges resulted from a Jan. 8 incident in River Falls.