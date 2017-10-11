Pierce county criminal court

Tiara M. Bell, 27, Eagan, Minnesota, posted a $1,500 signature bond on a felony possession of narcotics charge Sept. 25. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 23 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Dustin R. Bestler, 33, St. Paul Park, Minnesota, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony robbery with use of force (as party to a crime), intimidate victim/use or attempt force (as party to a crime) and criminal trespass to dwelling (as party to a crime) charges Sept. 25. The charges resulted from a May 6 incident in Prescott.

Joshua W. Bethke, 38, Red Wing, Minnesota, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 25. The charges stemmed from a May 20 incident in the town of Trenton.

Daniel W. Briese, 48, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony theft — business setting and agent accept commission/bonus charges Sept. 26. The charges resulted from incidents on and between Aug. 18, 2014 and April 19, 2016 in the town of Trenton.

Forrest M. Davidson, 19, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 25. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 24 incident in River Falls.

Matthew M. Fischer, 19, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a possession of THC charge Sept. 25. The charge resulted from a Jan. 3 incident in Prescott.

Darby S. Horstmann, 41, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge Sept. 25. The charge stemmed from a July 8 incident in the town of Trenton.

Timothy M. Huppert, 45, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony strangulation and suffocation, battery, misdemeanor bail jumping (two), disorderly conduct and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 26. The charges resulted from a Sept. 22 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael K. Janke, 32, Hastings, Minnesota, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony robbery with use of force (as party to a crime), intimidate victim/use or attempt force (as party to a crime) and criminal trespass to dwelling (as party to a crime) charges Sept. 25. The charges stemmed from a May 6 incident in Prescott.

Randy M. Klawiter, 20, Beldenville, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing and officer charges Sept. 26. The charges resulted from a Sept. 23 incident in Ellsworth.

Joseph R. Krutke, 36, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 29. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 28 incident in Prescott.

Nicole L. Lund, 19, Sheldon, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on carry concealed weapon and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 25. The charges resulted from an April 30 incident in the town of Martell.

Shannon L. Paisley, 37, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a retail theft — intentionally take charge Sept. 25. The charge stemmed from a June 4 incident in River Falls

Closed cases

A felony possession of methamphetamine charge against Sadie M. Bleyle, 26, Hastings, Minnesota, was dismissed Sept. 26 . The charge resulted from a June 27 incident in Prescott.

Racketeering (as party to a crime), receiving stolen property (>$10,000, as party to a crime), fraudulent writings/by forgery (as party to a crime), forgery — writings or objects (as party to a crime) and agent accept commission/bonus charges against Daniel W. Briese, 48, River Falls, were dismissed Sept. 26. The charges resulted from incidents on and between Aug. 18, 2014 and April 19, 2016 in the town of Trenton.

Mark R. Friese, 51, Hager City, was convicted of possession of THC and fined $443 Sept. 28. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a May 20 incident in the town of Trenton.

A battery charge against Bridget J. Kelly, 49, Ellsworth, was dismissed Sept. 26 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge resulted from an Aug. 22, 2015 incident in Ellsworth.

Daniel R. Knopf, 19, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation, one week of home monitoring, 30 hours of community service and fined $443 Sept. 29. The charge stemmed from an incident sometime between June 16, 2015 and June 27, 2015 in the town of Trimbelle.

Michael W. Lee, 36, Hastings, Minnesota, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $110.60 Sept. 28. The charge resulted from a May 25, 2009 incident in Prescott.

Michael P. Shuga, 42, St. Cloud, Minnesota, was convicted of two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct, sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,329 Sept. 25. He entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony bail jumping charge. Four counts of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor bail jumping charge were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents May 4, 2016 in River Falls; Jan. 16, April 10, June 18, July 10 and Sept. 11 and 15, 2016 in Prescott.

Austin A. Tetzlaff, 21, River Falls, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 Sept. 25. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a March 3 incident in the town of Clifton.

Marvin J. Williams, 58, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, was convicted of OWI (fifth or sixth), sentenced to 11 months in jail, ordered to install an ignition interlock and undergo an alcohol assessment, and fined $1,1819 Sept. 25. His driver's license was revoked for two years. An operating with PAC (fifth or sixth) charge was dismissed. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 23, 2016 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Deferred prosecution

Stacy J. Krasky, 33, River Falls, pleaded guilty and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a felony possess of methamphetamine charge Sept. 26. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Jan. 5 incident in Prescott.

Scott P. Milne, 34, Edina, Minnesota, pleaded guilty and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge Sept. 26. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 5 incident in Prescott.