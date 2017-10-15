Ellsworth police: May I use your shower?

Cigarettes stolen

Randi Watts, 17, Spring Valley, was arrested for stealing a pack of cigarettes from the Holiday gas station at 1:23 p.m. Oct. 4. Watts had been released from the Pierce County Jail and proceeded to walk to Holiday to use the phone. Watts stole the cigarettes and was arrested.

Suspended license citation

Amie Peterson, 38, Lake City, Minnesota, was cited for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 5 at 450th Avenue and County Trunk C. Peterson is suspended in Wisconsin and Minnesota, but told officers her suspension status was lifted by a judge two days prior. However, Peterson had no documentation of this and was issued a citation.

Use your blinker

Akil Jolly, 25, Hastings, Minnesota, was turning left onto Maple Street at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 6, when George Smith, 59, Ellsworth, crashed into the passenger side of Jolly's vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle. Jolly was cited for failing to yield when making a left hand turn, but said that Smith's vehicle had its blinker on and was safe to turn.

Broken window vandalism

A complainant saw his wheelbarrow leaning against the old Ellsworth Middle School building and reported a broken window at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 7. Police found the south main doors of the building wedged open; apparently, they were not supposed to be open.

Vomit at Summit Hill

A family using a shelter area at the Summit Hill Park reported "vomit everywhere" in the men's bathroom 4:39 p.m. Oct. 8. The Ellsworth Street Department was notified and the mess cleaned.