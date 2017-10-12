Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Pumpkin theft

Sexual assault reported in Hager City

Deputies were dispatched at 8:39 p.m. Oct. 7 to an area on 295th Avenue in Hager City for a report of a sexual assault. The victim fled the suspect's house on foot fearing he was trying to find her. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

Complaint leads to OWI arrest

Officers were sent at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 8 to 610th Street in Beldenville for reports of a man and a woman arguing. It was determined the woman had been involved in a minor auto crash. She was arrested on suspicion of OWI with a refusal. The man wasn't found.

Pilfered pumpkins

Deputies responded Oct. 2 to W5751 610th Ave. in Beldenville for a pumpkin theft report. Four pumpkins valued at $34 were stolen from the property.

Drug sniff in Prescott

A K-9 unit assisted Prescott police Oct. 3 with a drug sniff on a vehicle at Elm and Kinnickinnic streets. The dog signaled that drugs were present. Marijuana and paraphernalia were found.

Thefts

• A caller on 730th Street in Ellsworth reported that someone in a Chevy Impala took an envelope from his mailbox. The envelope contained a check that was later canceled.

• A gas drive-off was reported Oct. 7 at W4890 Highway 29 in Spring Valley.

Hand injury in Ellsworth

Multiple officers responded at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 6 at 463 E. Wall St. in Ellsworth for a man on the street whose finger had been cut open. A deputy assisted Ellsworth police and EMS.

Window vandalism

A caller reported Oct. 2 that someone shot out his windows at N6096 530th St. in Ellsworth. Pellet ammunition appeared to have been used.

Underage at homecoming

A caller reported several possibly intoxicated juveniles at the homecoming dance Oct. 6 at 907 Main St. in Plum City. Deputies determined only one juvenile was drunk and cited the student for underage consumption.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies assisted Spring Valley police Oct. 4 with speaking to people at E121 S. Second St. Two people were eventually arrested and jailed in Ellsworth.

• Deputies responded Oct. 5 to W10052 County Road FF in River Falls for a report of illegal dumping of animals.

• Officers were called at 10:49 p.m Oct. 5 to an area on 825th Street for suspicious sounds — either gunshots or fireworks. Deputies located neither.

• A caller reported Oct. 6 that a man and a woman were in the back of a gas station at 176 W. Main St. in Ellsworth, where they were drinking and kicking an air-conditioner unit.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Austin R. Morrison, 17, Prescott, crashed into a ditch at 11:22 p.m. Sept. 26 County Road E in the town of River Falls. He wasn't injured. He said the crash occurred after swerving to avoid a deer in the road.

• Pierce County Sheriff's Office squad driven by Spencer Fobbe, 28, struck a deer at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 27 on Highway 35 in the town of Trenton. Fobbe was not injured; the squad sustained minor damage.

• Vehicle driven by Tanner S. Scheele, 18, Prescott, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jennifer R. Johnson, 24, Prescott, at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 29 on Highway 29 in the town of Clifton. The crash occurred while Johnson was slowing for an oncoming school bus that had stopped and activated its lights. No injuries.

• Vehicle driven by Caitlyn E. Marsollek, 16, Hudson, crashed into a ditch and overturned at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 2 on County Road F in the town of Clifton. Marsollek was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Allan R. Coccoluto, 39, Plum City, crashed into a ditch at 10 p.m. Oct. 2 on County Road S in the town of Union. He was not injured, but was ticketed for failure to notify police of an accident.

• A chain-reaction crash involving vehicles driven by Lael M. Levers, 33, Bay City, Thomas J. Kohn, 52, Arkansaw and Jessica R. Hoeschen, 32, Ellsworth, occurred at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 4 on Highway 35 in Bay City. The crash occurred while Hoeschen and Kohn were stopped in traffic for a turning vehicle when Levers, who said he was looking at gas prices at the time, rear-ended Kohn's vehicle. No injuries reported.

• Vehicle driven by Craig R. Smith, 64, Shakopee, Minn., caught fire at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 4 on County Road J in the town of Martell. Smith said he was driving when he noticed smoke inside the car and inspected the trunk, where he found a radio speaker on fire. The fire resulted in a temporary road closure.