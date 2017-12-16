Thefts

• A caller from First Street in Plum City reported Dec. 5 that a lawn ornament was stolen from the property. The complainant didn't seek prosecution.

• A deputy responded Dec. 7 for a shoplifting complaint at W6396 Highway 35 in Bay City. The suspect had returned the merchandise to a clerk and left by the time authorities arrived. Deputies later learned the suspect had a felony warrant for her arrest.

• A Maiden Rock caller reported prescription medication was stolen from a mailbox Dec. 8. The caller didn't seek prosecution.

Chimney fire

Deputies assisted firefighters at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 5 for a chimney fire at W4447 330th Ave. in Ellsworth. Minimal structure damage was reported.

OWI-related arrests

• A caller reported at 9:37 p.m. Dec. 8 that a vehicle drove through a lawn at W6415 Main St. in Bay City. The driver, a 20-year-old Red Wing man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense, operating after revocation and a probation warrant.

• Deputies responded at 2:26 a.m. Dec. 9 to N6240 Highway 65 in Beldenville for a rollover crash. The driver, a 24-year-old Hudson man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• Deputies responded at 2:33 a.m. Dec. 10 to 730th Avenue and Highway 63 in Beldenville for reports of a vehicle parked in the roadway. Officers stopped the driver, a 24-year-old Hammond man who was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Traffic arrest

Deputies performed a traffic stop at 5:19 p.m. Dec. 10 on 650th Street Bay City, where the driver was later arrested. The driver, a 29-year-old Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with ignition interlock device and two counts of bail jumping.

Road-ent

A driver stopped in traffic at County Road BB and Highway 29 in Spring Valley because of a mouse in her car. The mouse was not located.

Mom decides to break out window for baby

A caller on Cemetery Road in Bay City reported Dec. 5 that she'd locked her baby in a car. The caller was given options that included calling a locksmith, tow company or a deputy who could use force to open the door. The caller opted not to wait and said she'd break the window herself.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies were called Dec. 4 to a property at 520th Avenue and County Road O in Ellsworth for a report of possible drug activity. A suspect was found. Tickets for marijuana possession and trespassing were issued.

• Deputies responded at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 8 to W9898 290th Ave. in Hager City for a suspected order for protection violation. The suspect, a 58-year-old Hager City woman, allegedly resisted arrest and was jailed on suspicion of violating a harassment injunction and resisting arrest.

• A suspicious smell was reported Dec. 9 on County Road DD in Ellsworth. The location of the smell was confirmed where a manure spreader and farm equipment were found in a nearby field.

• Damage from an apparent rifle round to a mailbox was reported Dec. 10 at a home on 825th Street in Ellsworth. The caller didn't seek prosecution.

• A 26-year-old Spring Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct Dec. 10 at S422 McKay Ave. after a harassment complaint.