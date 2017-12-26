Prescott police: Snowmobilers warned; Counterfeit $50 bill
These incidents were reported to the Prescott Police Department Dec. 4-17.
Snowmobilers warned
Police warned snowmobilers at 1051 Orrin Road at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 11 that any further riding on private property would result in citations. They were also reminded the trails are closed.
Counterfeit bills
A suspect tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 11 at 1120 Highway 10. The suspect was identified.
Arrests
• Michael M. Madsen, 37, Prescott, was arrested for battery and strangulation/suffocation after a domestic incident at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 11 at 464 Monroe St.
• Joseph S. Nordman, 33, Prescott, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia after a warrant was served at 1:13 p.m. Dec. 15 at 568 S. Locust St.
Traffic troubles
• A juvenile was cited at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 7 at Dexter and Pine streets for improper operation of motor vehicle.
• Hugh C. Janvrin, 20, Menomonie, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 200 block of Broad St.
• Michelle Marking, 34, Ellsworth, was cited for expired registration after a traffic stop at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 at Orrin Road and Pearl Street.
• Christopher J. Berends, 33, Roberts, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 9 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.
• A juvenile was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 9 at Jefferson and Monroe streets.
• Joseph A. Durand, 50, Welch, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Dec. 19 at Broad and Orange streets.
• Gina Pecholt, 19, New Prague, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hilton Street and Highway 10.
• Jason Wrotny, Prescott, was cited for 48-hour limit parking restrictions at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 12 at 865 Helen St.
Critter patrol
Police were called at 12:59 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1028 Borner St. for a report of a dog bite. No visible bite marks were seen on the caller. Witnesses reported the caller had struck the dogs, pushed the owner and threatened a witness.
Marijuana detected
Police responded at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 13 to 635 Pine St. where they detected an odor of marijuana coming from an upstairs apartment. A male in apartment 7 said he had smoked marijuana outside but did not have any on the property. Police were allowed to search the apartment; nothing was located.
School reports
• Police were called at 6:47 a.m. Dec. 14 to Prescott Middle School for a truancy complaint.
• Police were called at 9:38 a.m. Dec. 14 to Malone Intermediate School for an out of control juvenile. School staff were able to calm the student.
• Police responded to a hit and run property damage motor vehicle accident at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 14 at Prescott High School.
Citations
• William Maloney, Prescott, was given a citation for littering—public/private property at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1354 Ash St.
Miscellaneous
• Police assisted an elderly female with a water leak in her basement at 2:03 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 300 block of Court Street South.
• A man was found in a snow bank at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 15 at Jefferson and Wacota streets, the second time in a week, due to an alcohol-related incident. He was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings.