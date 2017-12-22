Police were asked to assist at the Ellsworth School Board meeting at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 11 at 323 Hillcrest St., due to concern about problems with an individual attending. The meeting was completed without incident.

Parking problems

• A vehicle belonging to Timothy W. Kearney, address unknown, was towed at 4:13 a.m. Dec. 12 from Piety Street due to a no parking violation, plus three parking citations, a flat tire and expired registration.

• A man was contacted at 9:35 a.m. Dec. 12 about a truck left parked in the 100 block of Pond Street with a flat tire and several parking tickets on the window. The vehicle's owner was given one day to get the vehicle removed, which he said does not run.

EMS assists

• Police assisted EMS at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 12 at 455 E. Wall St., where a man in his 60s fell from a barstool and struck his head while having a seizure. He was bleeding from the side of his face.

• Police started CPR on an individual who did not appear to be breathing or have a pulse at 6:32 p.m. Dec. 13 at 127 Evergreen Estates. EMS arrived and police assisted with compressions until a pulse was felt. The man was transported to Red Wing Mayo Hospital by EMS.

Computer fraud

An Ellsworth woman reported at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 12 that she had paid a company called Quanton Tech to fix her computer. She said they were now threatening to delete all files on her computer if she spoke to law enforcement. When she tried to open the computer, a password had been implemented on the lock screen, which had never been there before. She was advised to remove the battery and contact the Dell help desk to see if they can restore her computer.

Traffic troubles

• Angela Hudson, 33, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a valid driver's license after a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Juvenile incident

Police responded to Ellsworth Middle School at 9:19 a.m. Dec. 15 where a student allegedly punched another student in the face.

Domestic battery arrest

Robert D Heesch, 35, Ellsworth, was arrested for domestic battery after an incident at 2:01 p.m. Dec. 15 at 321 W. Main St.

Accidents

• Trent Perez, 50, Ellsworth, was involved in a one-vehicle accident at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 15 at Madonna and Maple streets. Perez said he hit a spot that "sucked him into the ditch" while heading southbound. The vehicle went into the ditch, crossed over Madonna Street and struck the stop sign at the intersection of Madonna and Highway 65. A temporary stop sign was set up.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 17 at 232 N. Wallace St. between Jane Schmidt, 54, Red Wing, Minn., and Michael Freund, 66, Ellsworth. Schmidt was performing a backing maneuver in the parking lot and struck a legally parked unoccupied vehicle (Freund's). The Schmidt vehicle sustained minor damage to the driver's side rear bumper, while the Freund vehicle had heavy front end damage, which may have been a result from a previous incident, so it could not be determined if the damage was new.

You're a heathen

A police officer was called a heathen by a woman while investigating a requested welfare check at 2:33 a.m. Dec. 17 at a residence in the 500 block of Lucas Lane. Police responded there looking for a woman who had allegedly made concerning statements when leaving the jail. She was not located, thought the woman's mother was not happy police were at her door.

Tough times

Police received a report at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 17 about a "large female" with brown hair in a pink coat and more individuals loitering at Holiday, asking for money and digging through the dumpster for food. Upon police contact, the people said they were having tough times and were in search of food. They were told to move on.