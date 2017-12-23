Elmwood speeding dispute draws disorderly ticket

Deputies responded Dec. 17 to Project Drive and Winter Avenue in Elmwood for an argument between two men about speeding. One of the men was sent a ticket for disorderly conduct.

Late night driver

A caller reported at 3:02 a.m. Dec. 17 that a suspicious vehicle was stopping at mailboxes along Evergreen Circle in Spring Valley. A deputy didn't find the suspicious vehicle but did find newspapers in the mailboxes. The deputy reported the papers were still warm.

Domestic disturbances

• Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Dec. 12 to W6313 Main St. in Bay City for a domestic disturbance. Officers warned two people about the their verbal argument.

• Deputies responded at 11:44 p.m. Dec. 16 to the Back Channel bridge area in Hager City for a domestic disturbance. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a harassment-restraining order and for misdemeanor bail jumping.

OWI arrest in Beldenville

A deputy on patrol at 4:52 a.m. Dec. 13 stopped a vehicle operating left of center on Highway 65 in Beldenville. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of OWI-fourth offense.

Fraud

A Spring Valley caller reported Dec. 14 that someone is using her website's photos to sell puppies fraudulently.

Miscellaneous

• A sheriff's K-9 team was called at 12:12 p.m. Dec. 15 to assist with a search at 568 S. Locust St. in Prescott.

• A 535th Street resident spoke Dec. 16 with deputies about a Spring Valley neighbor's inappropriate hand gesture.

• Deputies responded at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 18 to a home on 490th Street in Ellsworth for juveniles fighting. The children were separated and taken to school separately.

Accidents

• Semi-trailer driven by David A. Ovsak, 64, River Falls, jackknifed and crashed into a ditch at 11:42 a.m. Dec. 5 at 490th Avenue and County Road DD in the town of Ellsworth. No injuries.

• Vehicle driven by Cynthia L. Bratsch, 58, Plum City, lost control and crashed on icy roads at noon Dec. 6 at Tower Hill Road and Maple Avenue in Plum City. She was not injured but was cited for driving without insurance.

• Vehicle driven by Bryce T. Horning, 23, Hastings, Minn., crashed and overturned in a ditch at 3:33 a.m. Dec. 7 on Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove. The occupants kicked out a sunroof and escaped under their own power. Neither he nor two passengers, Molly L. Condon, 26, Menomonie, and Jameson M. Julson, 1, Menomonie, were injured. Deputies found a small amount of pot inside the vehicle but couldn't determine who possessed it since the occupants had left the vehicle.

• Vehicle driven by Bryan E. Anderson, 21, Red Wing, Minn., lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a metal fire pit in the backyard of a private residence at 9:33 p.m. Dec. 8 at W6415 Main St. in Bay City. Anderson was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense, operating while revoked, operating without insurance, non-registration of a vehicle and failure to notify police an accident.

• Vehicle driven by Brent D. Stockwell, 24, Hudson, crashed into a ditch and overturned at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 9 on Highway 65 in the town of Ellsworth. He was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of OWI and driving too fast for conditions.

• Vehicle driven by Aidan K. Coffman, 17, Ellsworth, crashed and overturned at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 on 570th Avenue in the town of El Paso. Neither he nor his passenger, Brennen C. Coffman, 16, Ellsworth, was injured.

• Vehicles driven by Christopher M. Regnier, 22, Prescott, Rolf A. Wildeman, 50, Ontario, Canada, and Stephanie M. Drakulich, 45, Prescott, crashed at 4:46 p.m. Dec. 13 on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove. Regnier was cited for inattentive driving in the chain-reaction crash. Wildeman and his passenger, Amit A. Bose, 49, Great Britain, sustained possible minor injuries.