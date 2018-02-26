• Deputies were dispatched Feb. 17 to a rollover crash at 920th Street and Highway 65 near River Falls, where they learned the incident had occurred several hours earlier. The driver said he forgot to call 911 at the time of the crash. Several tickets were issued.

• Officers responded at 4:49 p.m. Feb. 19 to the area of the Back Channel Bridge in Hager City for a rollover crash with injuries. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing. The driver, a Mondovi, Wis., woman, was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Minn. woman arrested after fight report

Officers responded at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 17 to an establishment at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City for a fight in progress. A Woodbury, Minn., woman was eventually arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.

Maiden Rock barn fire

Deputies and firefighters responded at 2:08 p.m. Feb. 19 to a barn fire at W2157 190th Ave. in Maiden Rock. The barn was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

High Bridge concerns

Deputies responded at 4:56 p.m. Feb. 13 on the Mississippi River High Bridge, where a vehicle was parked in the middle and a person was standing outside the bridge railing. The person was taken into custody by Red Wing police.

Child spoken to after ID theft report

An Ellsworth mother and father reported Feb. 17 that their juvenile child had committed identity theft and theft of credit cards against them. The parents sought no report but asked that a deputy explain the charges and consequences. The child was interviewed by an officer.

Miscellaneous

• A driving complaint was reported at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 at County Road E and Highway 10 in Prescott. Deputies found the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver, a River Falls man, was eventually arrested on suspicion of OWI-fourth offense and felony marijuana possession. He was also cited for driving without a license.

• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 15 at 1297th Street and 635th Avenue in Prescott. A check of the situation revealed the person was a newspaper delivery driver who was napping.

• A deputy and a jail inmate were transported Feb. 15 to Western Wisconsin Health after an incident at the sheriff's department in Ellsworth.

• Deputies were called Feb. 19 to a report of a dead horse in a field on 1170th Street in Prescott. A man there told a deputy the horse, more than 30 years old, had died just a few hours earlier. There were no signs of mistreatment.

• A caller on 690th Avenue in Spring Valley reported Feb. 8 that two loose dogs came on his property and killed multiple farm birds. The town chairman was contacted and helped to identify the dogs and their owner.

• A caller on Highway 10 in Prescott reported suspicious activity Feb. 9 after someone came to the door asking about a lost dog. Deputies found the suspect, who was confirmed to be searching for a lost dog.

• Deputies assisted firefighters at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 12 with a structure fire reported at W3701 Highway 10 in Maiden Rock.

Accident

Vehicle driven by Peter A. Kassera, 31, Spring Valley, crashed into a ditch, struck a traffic sign and downed trees at 7:12 a.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 29 in the town of Martell. Kassera, who was not injured, said the crash occurred after he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.