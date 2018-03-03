High Bridge help

Deputies assisted with traffic control at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 23 during an incident on the High Bridge on the Red Wing side. A person was threatening to jump, but Red Wing police coaxed the person off the bridge. The person was then taken into custody.

Phone scams

• A Prescott caller reported Feb. 22 that she was called by someone with a foreign accent who said she'd won a prize but would first have to turn over money. The caller said he'd come to her house that day and pick up the cash. The woman didn't turn over any personal information and was informed the call was a common scam. She was instructed to hang up if the caller phoned again.

• A Hager City woman reported Feb. 22 that someone purporting to be her grandson called seeking money. The complainant, aware it was a scam, didn't divulge any personal information or turn over money. Deputies learned the call originated from an Iowa phone number that had since been disconnected.

• Deputies spoke with a a Hager City resident about a fraudulent phone call Feb. 23. Money and personal information were given out in that instance.

Elmwood assault

An assault was reported Feb. 25 at N5130 County Road S in Elmwood. A man left the scene and was found elsewhere. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Miscellaneous

• A deputy was dispatched Feb. 23 to County Road QQ in Prescott for a suspicious driver. The vehicle was seen stopping at a church and a house. The deputy stopped the vehicle for loud exhaust. The driver said he was lost trying to find his friends. He was warned about the exhaust issue.

• A deputy stopped two snowmobiles Feb. 23 for riding violations on 785th Street in Hager City. Both riders were ticketed for not having trail passes and warned for other violations.

• Deputies responded at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 25 to a two-vehicle crash at County Road E and 570th Avenue in the town of River Falls. One of the drivers, a Hastings man, was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.