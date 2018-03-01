Former police chief's son charged in drug case

According to the complaint:

Prescott police took a harassment report Feb. 22 from the late chief's fiancee. She reported Joseph Krutke, who lived with her, had been harassing her since Gary Krutke died in August 2017.

The woman said she'd found personal belongings rearranged in her house and that DVDs had been taken from the home. She named Krutke as the suspect and told police he was spending most of his time at a nearby Cherry Street address.

She allowed officers to search garbage Krutke had bagged up. Police found suspected marijuana stems in those garbage bags.

Police went to the Cherry Street home and looked in a window, where a large amount of cash and suspected pot was in plain sight.

Officers requested a search warrant for the home but were met outside by the property owner, who said Krutke was sleeping inside. Krutke eventually approached police on foot; he was detained.

The man who lived at the house arrived later and allowed police to search it. The search turned up about an ounce of suspected pot in a spare bedroom, $1,200 in cash and suspected drug paraphernalia.

The resident, who was questioned at the police station but not arrested, said the pot belonged to Krutke.

Wisconsin court records show Krutke has an open misdemeanor marijuana case from September 2017 to which he pleaded not guilty and was out on signature bond.

Krutke is due back in court March 19 for a preliminary hearing.