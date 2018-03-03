Ellsworth police: Disoriented man in street; Possible CO leak
The following incidents were reported to Ellsworth Police Feb. 19-25.
Disoriented man in street
Police were called at 10:28 p.m. Feb. 20 for a report of a disoriented man in the roadway in the 600 block of East Main Street. He smelled strongly of an intoxicant upon contact, had no shoes on and could only give his first name. When police asked where he lived, he could not say. He was later identified by his ID card in his wallet, and was found to be on probation and a no drink order. A preliminary breath test gave a .25 reading. He had to be placed in restraints for an EMS evaluation due to uncooperative behavior. He was taken to River Falls Area Hospital. Police also recovered a knife from him; he allegedly admitted to heroin use earlier in the evening as well.
Possible CO leak
Police responded to 150 Utility St. at 3:27 a.m. Feb. 22 for a possible carbon monoxide leak. Ellsworth Fire found no signs on meter readings; subject was taken to River Falls Area Hospital via EMS.
Sticky fingers
A theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 22 from 137 E. Main St. Someone allegedly took an item from the store.