Possible CO leak

Police responded to 150 Utility St. at 3:27 a.m. Feb. 22 for a possible carbon monoxide leak. Ellsworth Fire found no signs on meter readings; subject was taken to River Falls Area Hospital via EMS.

Sticky fingers

A theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 22 from 137 E. Main St. Someone allegedly took an item from the store.