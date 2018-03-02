Somerset man gets 30 years for child sex crimes

Judge Scott Needham sentenced Richard Maness Wednesday, Feb. 28, to 12 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision.

Prosecutors told the court Richard Maness used one victim to make child pornography. Investigators say he assaulted that girl for several years, starting when she was 8 years old. Another victim was recorded in the shower, while a third victim — a neighbor — was secretly recorded in the nude.

“We just don’t think that things like this happen in Somerset or St. Croix County,” Needham said at the hearing.

When deputies served a search warrant at Maness’ home, they found naked pictures of the girl and homemade videos of naked children. Investigators say the photos they seized also showed Maness' ex-wife sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy. Jennifer Bowers is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of this month.

Learfield Wire Services contributed to this report